BELTON — The sweet aromas of jams and freshly baked pies and pastries filled the assembly hall at the Bell County Expo Center Monday as more than 2,400 entries from youth groups in the area were checking in to compete.
“The students will bring their items and check them in (Monday afternoon),” Christy Reese, superintendent of the event, said. “In the evening, we will have a bunch of volunteers come in, and they’ll be judging them. In all the categories, except the preserves, they will be tasting the food.”
Reese said the food events help students learn responsibility and prepare something with their hands that they can be proud of.
“They have to follow all the rules and regulations that we have,” she said. “Each area has different rules. It helps them grow as young adults.”
Emin Gilman, 17, a senior in Temple and a member of Temple FFA, used her great-grandmother’s cherry pie recipe. She enjoyed the pie as a child when the matriarch was alive and would make it for the family.
“I was like 5 when I tried it,” she said. “She was a great baker. We got our cherries from the farmer’s market, and we used cinnamon and orange juice.”
Representing Academy’s FFA, 17-year-old Sunny Thies baked a Dutch banket, a coffee cake recipe passed down to her from three generations of her family.
“My senior year is my last hurrah, and I wanted to go all out,” she said. “My mom makes this for Christmas. This was my first time making it.”
Thies slowly worked four layers of dough, one at a time, to get a crispy porous texture while adding a sweet paste and pinching the ends.
Baking courses through the blood of siblings Caden, 13, and Emma Pitts, 10. The pair had four entries each, ranging from jams to baked goods. Both are members of Rogers FFA.
“I made pecan pie, pecan tarts, and a pineapple and jalapeño jam,” Caden said. “I wanted to try something new. I got my recipes from the internet and old cookbooks.”
The students in the Family and Consumer Sciences Division will have their items up for sale Thursday during the fair’s Country Store.
“We’ll see cupcakes, cakes, brownies, all kinds of candies and pies,” Reese said. “There are more than 50 categories they can compete in. The cakes and the cookies are our most popular categories.”