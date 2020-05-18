A Buckholts woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop, Milam County Sheriff Chris White said.
Monica Zavala, 28, was charged with possession of marijuana more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds and possession of a Penalty Group 1 substance less than 1 gram. Her bonds in the Milam County Jail totaled $6,000.
“Sometimes it can be the simple or small traffic violations that lead to discovering a bigger issue,” White said in a Facebook post.
Milam County Deputy John Paniagua arrested Zavala after he spotted a vehicle that couldn’t stay in its lane.
During the traffic stop, Paniagua found eight bags of marijuana that weighed less than 5 pounds, methamphetamine, prescription pills, cash and drug paraphernalia.
The deputy’s actions “got methamphetamine and marijuana off our Milam County streets,” White said.