UPDATE: Wednesday's closures were canceled because of rain.
----
Interstate 35 southbound mainlane closures will start at 7 tonight for an ongoing construction project.
Texas Department of Transportation crews will close various mainlanes between Central Avenue and Loop 121 this week as overnight bridge joint work begins.
A closure from Central Avenue to Loop 121 was scheduled to end at 6 a.m. Thursday.
At 7 p.m. Thursday, crews will close two outside southbound lanes between Central and Loop 121. Exit ramps to State Highway 317, Interstate 14, and Loop 121 will be closed.
Traffic will be able to use the Central Avenue exit.
The highway on-ramps at Sixth and Central avenues will be closed, Smith said.
The work will end at 6 a.m. Friday.
Smith said the work is dependent on weather, field conditions and work progress. Signage will be in place to inform motorists of the roadwork and traffic control operations. Updates and information are posted regularly on Twitter at @TxDOTWaco.
TxDOT encourages motorists to slow down, pay attention, eliminate all distractions, and watch for road crews.