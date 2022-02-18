The Mother Earth News Fair is headed to Belton this weekend for a two-day event aimed at helping residents live simpler, more meaningful lives through sustainable practices.
“It’s been a long, strange trip since the last time we were able to produce the fair in Belton,” Andrew Perkins, the director of events and business development for Ogden Publications, said in a letter. “During that physical absence, many of you joined us as we hosted educational online courses and live webinars throughout 2020 and 2021, and we appreciated seeing you virtually. Forcing our hand to create that learning environment was a great experience and gave us the knowledge and tools needed to bring fair programs into homes for folks.”
But with the Mother Earth News Fair returning to Belton after two years, Perkins is excited for folks to once again engage with dozens of organizations and sponsors in person.
“As we unite again … this weekend promises to be inspiring, stimulating and fun,” he said.
This year’s festivities will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 9 am. to 5 pm. Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
“The Mother Earth News Fair provides you a rare opportunity: a living and breathing marketplace where you can interact with exhibitors, authors and innovators whose passion for what they do is matched only by their authority in the industry,” Mother Earth News said in a website post. “Our exhibitors are ready and willing to demo and discuss a vast array of products that will help you live better.”
During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a series of workshops — seminars that include tips on how to engage and grow communities, how to live an herbal life, how to build your own wood-fired pizza oven from dirt, how to grow great garlic and perennial onions, and how to use grass and a dairy cow as a homestead energy source.
Among the people giving presentations will be Howard Garrett, “The Dirt Doctor,” and members of Temple’s Un-Included Club discussing “Soil and Seeds, Sprouts to Success” on Saturday and “Soil Layer Desserts” on Sunday.
Matt Stephens, who grew up on a 65-acre hobby farm and now owns more than 300 acres in Central Texas, will lead hands-on workshops on resilience farming and improving backcountry camping skills.
“A homesteader’s way of life is all about developing skills, and adapting them to different situations can keep us alive,” Mother Earth News said. “You might secure a tarp to cover the last of the winter’s hay and then secure that same tarp to cover yourself overnight when your goats decide to take a vacation. Matt Stephens leads this adventure that takes skills from the home into the forest.”
Passes — currently priced from $15 to $60 — may be purchased online at motherearthnewsfair.com/texas/. However, children 17 years and younger will be granted free admittance.