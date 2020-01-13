BELTON — A 23-year-old Belton man was arrested Saturday in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting.
Ricardo Mendoza is in custody in the Williamson County Jail after Round Rock Police officers arrested him on the Belton warrants, city of Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
The shooting of Preston Bales occurred at about 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 near the 500 block of West Third Avenue. Bales was shot twice while in the road in front of a residence. Neighbors heard gunshots in the area. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Mendoza is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct discharging a firearm.
His bonds totaled $75,000.
Mendoza, booked Sunday into the Williamson County Jail, will be transferred to the Bell County Jail, according to Romer.