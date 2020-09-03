BELTON — A Brownwood man, formerly from Temple, was indicted Wednesday on two separate counts by a Bell County grand jury.
Douglas Craig Ford, 60, was indicted for the alleged burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit assault and theft of property less than $1,500 with two or more previous convictions — both as a repeat offender.
Ford’s indictment listed his previous convictions.
He was convicted in May 1996 of failure to stop and render aid, a third-degree felony, after a school crossing guard died. Frankie William Poole was killed Nov. 27, 1995, near the intersection of North Eighth Street and East Adams Avenue. Ford was sentenced to five years in prison.
In October 2007, Ford was found guilty on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, both second-degree felonies.
Ford reportedly broke into a house in the 300 block of South 23rd Street in Temple on July 9 and assaulted a woman by choking her, Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff said in a news release. A man who lived at the house had a gun and told Ford to leave. Ford went onto the porch, turned to reenter the home and was shot in the leg.
He also allegedly stole clothing, hardware, health, beauty and electronic items worth more than $100 but less than $750 from Walmart on April 25. However, since he had several misdemeanor theft convictions, the recent offense was upgraded to a felony when he was indicted.
He has a lengthy criminal history, according to criminal records from the Texas Department of Public Safety — aggravated assault that was downgraded to a third-degree felony for which he was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication probation. That became three years in prison after his probation was revoked. He was charged with felony theft that was again downgraded to attempt to commit, and he served 180 days in jail. Ford also had several assault family violence convictions that were classified as misdemeanors.
Ford remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday on bonds that totaled $153,000.
Nicole Clayton
A Temple mother whose 3-year-old son allegedly got methadone from her vehicle and ingested it was indicted Wednesday.
Nicole Clayton, 27, was indicted for reckless bodily injury to a child, according to her indictment.
Clayton was charged with injury to a child with reckless bodily injury after she allegedly left methadone where her 3-year-old son was able to find and take it, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said.
Child Protective Services notified Temple Police about the July 10 incident. The boy was with Clayton when she stopped to get gas. While the mother was outside the car, the boy consumed the methadone. She immediately took him to the emergency room at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center, where he was treated and released to the temporary custody of Child Protective Services.
Clayton told medical staff that liquid methadone was in a syringe in the front part of the car. Her son was getting drowsy, which is one of the symptoms of methadone, an arrest affidavit said. She told investigators she didn’t have a prescription for the medication, which is an opioid used as a painkiller or as part of a drug addiction program.
She was released Aug. 26 from Bell County Jail after a $15,000 bond was posted, Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
The grand jury issued 40 true bills.