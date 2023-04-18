Temple College welcomed its new police chief this week and said goodbye to Chief Michael Markum after 20 years of service.
Carrie Ellis was sworn in as the Temple College’s new head of police during Monday’s meeting of the TC board of trustees. Ellis has served as chief of the Willow Park Police Department since February 2017.
“Chief Ellis brings exceptional leadership and vision to the Temple College Police Department,” said Brandon Bozon, Temple College’s vice president of administrative services. “I am excited to have such an innovative chief to lead the department at a time of significant growth and change for the college.”
Ellis said she is thrilled to take the next step in her law enforcement career in Temple.
“I’m excited for this opportunity with Temple College and look forward to building upon the foundation of previous successes to ensure that TC is a safe place to learn and work,” said Ellis, a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
She serves as secretary on the board of officers of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and is chair of the Women’s Law Enforcement Executive Committee of the Texas Police Chiefs Association.
“I’m proud to be part of the Temple College community and look forward to being part of its bright future,” she said.
Ellis succeeds retiring Markum, who began his service to the Temple College Police Department in 2002 and has served as its chief of police since 2013. Markum was awarded Temple College’s Distinguished Leadership and Service Award.
“The Temple College family is extremely grateful for Chief Markum and his service,” Bozon said. “Chief Markum did great work to advance the department during his tenure and strove each day to ensure everyone that set foot on the Temple College campus felt safe and welcomed. We are sad to see him go, but we wish him the very best in his well-earned retirement.”