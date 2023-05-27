After being missing for 79 years, a World War II soldier finally will receive the funeral he deserves this week.
Crotty Funeral Home in Belton has announced that Pvt. Myron Elton Williams will be buried with military honors at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Williams, who went missing in action on Nov. 16, 1944, was officially considered dead a year later on Nov 17, 1945. Officials said military honors will be given to Williams, who is being buried locally due to many members of his family now living in Austin.
The funeral, which is open to the public, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen.
Identification
The remains of Williams were finally exhumed from where they were buried in 2019 after a historian with the Department of Defense’s defense prisoner of war and missing in action accounting agency heard about them.
Officials said the soldier’s body was originally recovered by the American Graves Registration Command in 1947 from where it was found between Germeter and Hürtgen in western Germany. A German forester found the body near an area of landmines.
The body, which had no identification on it, was later identified as a U.S. soldier due to the uniform and equipment.
His remains then were brought to the Central Identification Point in Neuville-en-Condroz in Belgium, where all efforts to identify him failed. In July of 1949 a board of officers declared the body unidentifiable and later buried Williams in plot C, row 21, grave 16 of what is now known as Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium.
The military historian who was studying those missing in action during the war determined the remains to most likely be one of 12 soldiers who were missing from that area and fit the information provided in historical records.
Soldier’s history
Williams was born on May 4, 1915, in Ottawa, Ill., and later grew up in Dixon, Ill., where he went to high school.
During this time at school, which he attended from 1933 to 1936, Williams met his future wife, Dorothy.
In September 1943, Williams entered active duty in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division, which would be deployed to Devonshire, England, on Jan. 26, 1944.
He and his division later moved to Southbrent, England, in preparation for D-Day — the largest-ever seaborne invasion, which occurred on June 6, 1944.
During the D-Day invasion of France’s Normandy coast, elements of the 12th Infantry Regiment landed in the afternoon and had to wade through water — with constant enemy fire — to make it to Cherbourg, France.
Williams’s regiment later would participate in the liberation of Paris before continuing on to the Ardennes in France where it would later cross over into Belgium in September and into Germany in November.
Records show that at the start of D-Day, the 12th Infantry Regiment had 3,800 troops. Less than a month later, by July 1, 1944, the regiment only had 1,130 men.
At the time of his death, Williams was survived by his wife and five sisters. His family now includes a range of nieces and nephews, many of which live either in Austin or somewhere in Texas.
DNA testing
The Department of Defense and the American Battle Monuments Commission exhumed the remains of Williams in April 2019 and DNA testing was done to confirm the body’s identity.
After his death, Williams was awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, three bronze Service Stars, the World War II Victory Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge 1st Award and the Honorable Service Lapel Button WWII.
Williams’s name still is permanently inscribed on the tablets of the missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery and Memorial Margraten in Limburg, Netherlands.