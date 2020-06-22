Two men, one from Temple and another from Manor, were allegedly involved Saturday in an aggravated assault — while the second man reportedly threw two guns into a trash bin, Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
A Temple Police report said multiple people argued in the 1700 block of East Drive Saturday before a male suspect displayed a firearm and threatened two individuals. Officers were dispatched to the call.
Stephen Thomas, 52, of Manor, was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.
A second man was seen throwing something away in a nearby trash bin. Officers found a bag with two handguns inside it.
The man who allegedly threw away the guns was identified as Trevele Deshone Mosee, 21, of Temple.
Mosee was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reviewed charges Monday.