The Texas Association of School Boards named Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott a top-five finalist for its Superintendent of the Year Award on Monday.
Ott, a fifth-year superintendent, called the recognition a blessing.
“Just got the phone call,” Ott told the Telegram. “I made the top five superintendents in Texas and will run through another interview to pick the top winner for all of Texas. I’m just glad that people notice Temple, Texas. We have the best students, families and staff.”
The other four state finalists are Klein ISD Superintendent Jenny McGown, Henderson ISD Superintendent Thurston Lamb, Pflugerville ISD Superintendent Doug Killian and Ector County ISD Superintendent Scott Muri.
A TASB committee — composed of school board members — selected these finalists after interviewing 20 nominees from every region in the state last week. Each candidate was evaluated on their work in improving student outcomes, developing a strong team-of-eight relationship, advocacy, and commitment to both innovation and leadership.
The team of eight is made up of the school board’s seven members and the superintendent.
“As superintendent in Temple ISD, the district has seen progress in closing student achievement gaps, particularly at the elementary level and among students receiving special education services as well as English language learners,” TASB said in a news release. “In selecting Ott as a state finalist, the committee highlighted his commitment to an excellent relationship with his school board, fostered by retreats and shared learning experiences. They also commended his approach to personalizing learning for Temple ISD students and creating a culture of caring and celebration among the district’s teachers.”
Although the TASB Superintendent of the Year Award has been awarded since 1984, Dripping Springs ISD trustee Mary Jane Hetrick, who chaired the TASB selection committee, noted how the pool of talent this year is particularly exceptional.
“The entire committee was impressed by the accomplishments of these school leaders,” she said. “Of course, it was difficult to select just five state finalists, and we greatly appreciate all of the regional winners for their work on behalf of Texas schoolchildren.”
Dan Troxell, the executive director of TASB, agreed.
“We are thrilled about being able to recognize outstanding school superintendents across Texas,” he said. “The job of a superintendent has never been tougher or any more important than it is today. An excellent superintendent working within a district’s team of eight is essential to student success and achievement, and we’re so impressed with the talent here in Texas.”