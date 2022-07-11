BELTON — Increasingly dry conditions locally prompted the Bell County Commissioners Court to extend its burn ban Monday.
The burn ban, which prohibits outdoor burnings in the county, was extended in a 4-0 vote before the order expired at 10 a.m. Commissioner Russell Schneider was absent for the vote.
Instead of a normal 30-day extension, Commissioner Bobby Whitson extended the ban until 10 a.m. Aug. 29.
“Historically August doesn’t get very wet around here so we might as well go to the end of the month,” Whitson said.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt had recommended the extension to the burn ban after taking into account recent drought and weather conditions.
Mahlstedt said drought index numbers continued to rise in the county with humidity remaining near 50%.
“The only real rain I saw forecasted was on Wednesday, and that was a 24% (chance), so not very much at all,” Mahlstedt said.