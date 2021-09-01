A murder suspect is still sought by Belton police more than a month after the city’s first deadly shooting of the year.
Deon Shamburger, 34, is wanted for his role in the July 30 shooting that killed Jamel Jones, 39, police said.
Last month, a murder warrant was issued for Shamburger, who is accused of fatally shooting Jones after a dispute.
Jones was shot in the torso at about 3:11 p.m. at the Belle Oaks Apartments in the 1100 block of Shady Lane, Belton spokesman Paul Romer previously said.
Shamburger is still considered armed and dangerous, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said.
The warrant for Shamburger’s arrest was issued days before police disclosed the suspect’s name.
Belton officers, aided by Salado police and Bell County Sheriff’s deputies, searched for Shamburger for several days immediately after the slaying, Romer said.
“We have had tips suggesting he may still be in the area and have had tips suggesting he is not in Texas any longer,” Ellis said.
Ellis said the department investigated a number of tips, provided information on the Crime Stoppers reward to the public as well as on some individuals.
The agency is working with federal partners after investigators pursue leads, Ellis said.
Anyone with information about where Shamburger is located can contact Belton Police Department at 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6764. In addition, Bell County Crime Stoppers is receiving tips, 254-526-8433.
The slaying is the first Belton homicide of 2021, Romer said.