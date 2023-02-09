Jay Dean is still waiting for justice for his brother.
On Tuesday, a jury of 12 Bell County residents found former Temple Police officer Carmen DeCruz, a Killeen resident, not guilty of two charges — second-degree felony manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide — for the shooting death of Temple resident Michael Dean, on Dec. 2, 2019.
It was the 10th day of trial and followed weeks of testimony and digital evidence.
“From the time that I sat in that courtroom, I wasn’t confident that this jury, the people, was going to find this man guilty,” Jay Dean said during a protest outside of Temple City Hall that attracted about 75 people on Thursday evening. “It kind of messed me up. Me and my family have to deal with it on a day to day basis. It’s very hard.”
He emphasized how the Bell County District Attorney’s office was not the reason the case was lost.
“I got a buddy of mine that’s a former federal prosecutor,” Jay Dean said. “The DA wasn’t a problem in this case. He said they overly proved their burden of proof. He said the people were the problem.”
Dean’s shooting death received national attention as officer-involved shootings of black men were publicized following George Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minnesota in 2020.
Although the exhibits led the jury, which included a black man, to acquit DeCruz, other Bell County residents, like Jay Dean, believed the footage obtained from several Temple Police body cams and dash cams told a different story.
“I talked to three people today, including family, that came up to me and said, ‘You know, C.J., I know you were there every day, but he shouldn’t have grabbed the gun,’” C.J. Grisham, a local Second Amendment activist who has earned his law degree since the shooting, said. “I saw all the evidence. He never grabbed the gun.”
He noted how he had the opportunity to speak to two of the jurors.
“They don’t believe he grabbed the gun, either,” Grisham said. “They told me directly that every single juror thought that that was wrong. But because of the way the writing (of the indictment) was because of the justice system, they felt like they had to acquit. They were afraid to get harassed.”
Anger with verdict
The nearly 75 people in attendance voiced their anger and their desire for the truth in front of Temple City Hall for nearly two hours.
For them, Dean, a 5-foot-tall man, could not be seen placing his left hand on top of DeCruz’s service weapon when the officer went to retrieve Dean’s keys from the open front passenger door, as video analysis that Robert McFarlane — a retired law enforcement officer now self-employed as a forensic video technician and analyst — had concluded.
Instead, they believe that DeCruz, who exited his patrol car with his service weapon drawn, executed Dean at the intersection of Little River Road and Loop 363 where the Temple resident slowed to a stop for a red light after fleeing from an initial traffic stop at the intersection of East Blackland Road and Little River Road.
“I think that the defense did their part. They confused the hell out of our jury,” Danielle Denoso said. “That killing was not justified. If this man was drunk and evading arrest, why don’t you call for backup? Why do you put your gun within his reach? Why are you that close to somebody that’s a danger to you?”
It was a similar message to the one Bell County DA’s office repeatedly made since its opening statement on Jan. 24.
“Sixty-five seconds, maybe even a little less — that’s how long it took the defendant to make contact to the point where Michael Dean was executed,” Bell County Assistant District Attorney Shelly Strimple said during the state’s closing remarks on Tuesday. “He was speeding. That doesn’t mean he should die. He didn’t stop his car correctly at the right time. Police officers should not execute citizens for that. Michael Dean was beyond intoxicated. That doesn’t mean he should get a bullet in his head.”
Strimple and her colleague, Bell County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell, also frequently told the jury how DeCruz had placed himself and others in a position of risk by deviating from Temple Police Department policies.
“He has placed himself in a position of risk by deviating from policy — by not calling this out, by not asking for assistance and by not getting backup there,” Newell said on Jan. 24 when testimony began.
Although the Temple Police Department did not complete an internal review into DeCruz’s actions, Temple City Manager Brynn Myers confirmed in a prior interview with the Telegram that DeCruz, who does not plan to return to law enforcement, violated at least three department policies determined through the internal investigation.
However, the defense stressed clearly to the jury that any potential policy infractions were irrelevant, as the state had only tasked them with determining the validity of the allegations presented in the indictment.
That grand jury indictment filed on March 18, 2020, stated that DeCruz “recklessly caused the death of … Michael Lorenzo Dean, by maintaining his finger on the trigger of the handgun causing the handgun to discharge and shooting said Michael Dean while the defendant was attempting to gain control of the keys of the vehicle operated by Michael Lorenzo Dean.”
Although DeCruz exercised his right to not testify, an excerpt from an oral statement he gave to Texas Ranger Samuel “Travis” Dendy — who the Temple Police Department called in to lead the investigation — on Dec. 5, 2019, was played in court. In it, he discussed how he met resistance obtaining the keys, attached to a makeshift lanyard, from Dean’s hands.
“He reaches up to give me his keys. I had one end and he had the other end,” DeCruz said on the recording. “I keep (saying), ‘Give me the keys’ and as I pull away, he tugs back and then I tug back. I don’t know how many times we tugged, maybe two or three times. Then as I’m tensing up to get a good grip on the key, that’s when my gun went off. He just slumps over. I holster my weapon, reach in the car and grab him, I think under his arms, and I pull him up to my chest and out of the car. That’s when I see blood.”
In that same interview, DeCruz would later dismiss that a sympathetic reflex — an involuntary muscle contraction that can occur in one limb when the same muscles in the other limb are performing an intended forceful action — had occurred.
“This man first said that oh he tensed up and the gun went off,” Denoso said. “Now, all of a sudden Michael Dean’s hand hit the gun and he’s responsible for his own death?”
DeCruz would have faced two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if he was convicted.
Community reaction
Some residents carried signs that read, in part: “Stop Police Brutality!” and “Murder by a police officer is not okay!”
Lifelong Temple resident Debra Gray said she is still upset by the acquittal of DeCruz in the Dean shooting.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Gray, 64, said.
Bell County’s justice system failed to provide justice for the Dean family, she said.
“It’s not a justice system,” she said at a protest Wednesday night at City Hall. “As far as the law goes, everyone’s doing whatever they want, especially if they have a badge.”
Gray said she believes there are “crooked cops in Temple,” citing police harassment of her and her family.
“You can’t trust the police,” she said. “It’s sad it came to this point.”
“It’s not safe here,” she said. “I wish I could leave this town.”
Terris Goodwin, a Temple resident who attended every day of the trial and activist with Wake Up Temple, said it was important for residents to remember Michael Dean.
“We need to keep Michael Dean at the forefront of all this,” Goodwin said. “We are given the privilege to still be alive to work hard. We don’t need to forget the tragedy that is Michael’s death and the tragedy that his family is continuing to go through now. That (acquittal) was like another gunshot.”
City Editor Eric E. Garcia contributed to this report.