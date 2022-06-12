In 1867, Romeo Hill, a teacher and a Methodist minister, feared for his life in Belton because he taught black children.
He wrote to the Texas Freedmen’s Bureau, pleading for help to send him anyplace but Bell County.
Set up as a temporary agency, the Bureau of Refugees, Freedmen and Abandoned Lands, commonly known as the Freedmen’s Bureau, was established by Congress in March 1865 as a branch of the U.S. Army in the aftermath of the Civil War.
Hill (1831-?), as a black man assigned to teach at a newly organized school for children of freed slaves in Belton for $10 monthly, feared he would be murdered in his bed by white vigilantes in Belton, according to archives of the Texas Freedmen’s Bureau.
In a letter, he explained that for blacks “the time in Belton is very bad.” Hill begged the local bureau agent to reassign him to another district “because these poor white people is so mean we cannot get (a)long here. … I don’t want to die before my time come. … I cannot teach school here in Belton and do it in peace and I want to go away from here. There is no law here to protect the school.”
By 1870, Hill was reassigned to Colorado County, where he taught at another black school and preached for at least the next decade.
As Hill and others discovered, the problem with President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation is that it did not detail how this new freedom for enslaved people was supposed work. Emancipation left both slaves and slave owners perplexed.
Among the thorniest questions for the Freedmen’s Bureau was how to open schools for blacks who had been barred from education for generations.
High on the bureau’s list of priorities was establishing good schools for those systematically shut out from learning. The bureau’s commissioners figured education would provide blacks with the tools they needed to function effectively in a literate society.
Implementation was challenging.
For more than a century after emancipation, Bell County’s efforts to educate black children was challenging because of low funding, few resources, resistance from the white majority and poor leadership.
Fast forward to now.
This weekend, the West Belton-T.B. Harris School Association will gather to mark 140 years of black education in Belton, coinciding with Juneteenth observances. It will be a time to celebrate and recognize how far black education has come.
The West Belton-Harris alumni are honoring early pioneers in Belton’s black history. The theme will be “Passing on the Legacy.” Saturday and Sunday also will be filled with meeting, greeting and eating. Most activities will center at the Harris Community Center (formerly the all-black Harris High School) at 401 N. Alexander St. The weekend will be chockablock with activities and honors, too.
As early as 1882, the Belton Public Free Schools authorized repairs to the West Belton School and hired one teacher for all grades — Laura S. Duncan McGee (1869-1944) at a monthly salary of $35. Her husband, Alexander H. McGee (1847-1927), was the school janitor.
Registration kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Friday with a prayer brunch. The alumni also will acknowledge Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, which has adopted the T.B. Harris Dragon as its mascot. The dragon was retired when the all-black Harris High merged with the all-white Belton High School in 1966.
At 2 p.m. alumni will converge at the Bell County Museum, where the upstairs auditorium will be named in honor of the Rev. Roscoe Harrison (1944-2022), a Harris alumnus, civil rights leader and former museum board member who died earlier this year.
Climax of Friday’s activities will be a banquet featuring Aaron Demerson, commissioner representing employers for the Texas Workforce Commission and appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott. Demerson serves as an advocate for more 620,000 Texas employers and more than three million small businesses. His parents and extended family attended Belton schools. Musical entertainment will be by Treble Maker String Quartet with Ryan Youmans and Dr. Zoe Grant.
On Saturday, Juneteenth celebrations begin at the Harris Center with a presentation by the Rev. George Harrison; reflections by Robert Ford, former Dallas Cowboys coach; and historical displays. A social, called “the Blue and White Affair,” begins at 8 p.m.
On Sunday, New Day Fellowship, 510 E. Ave. J in Temple, will be the site of a memorial service with the Rev. George Harrison as keynoter, beginning at 3 p.m.
The weekend is designed to honor, celebrate and remember black education pioneers and their students who flourished despite hardships of segregation and low funding. Belton educator Lela Butler, who grew up during those segregated years, told a group of students in 2018, “There were places we could not go, there were things we could not experience, there were things we could not be a part of.”
In the 1920s to 1930s, the average school term for black children was four days shorter than whites, and Texas spent about a third less in teacher salaries and associated expenses.
Since the early 1880s, black schools became the linchpins of the community. The Harris School was named in memory of principal and teacher, Thomas Breckenridge Harris (1853-1907), who assumed the job in 1890 after graduating from Fisk University in 1887. During his tenure, the school was known as West Belton School and included all grades under one roof.
The name was changed after Harris’ untimely death.
The first graduate of West Belton High School was Lee C. Jones (class of 1896), who also served as an assistant teacher in his senior year. The first reunion was organized by Hattie Brooks Rhodes (1892-1965), class of 1912, at Yettie Polk Park.
The West Belton-Harris reunion has been unifying event for Belton’s black community summoning many alumni from throughout the United States to return to their “educational roots.”