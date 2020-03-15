Helen Keller came to Temple to spread light and hope to wounded warriors.
In return, the soldiers brightened her visit and boosted her spirits. Keller told the Temple Daily Telegram, “I feel the wonderful morale of the men. … They give me courage for my own little tussles in the silent dark.”
Keller’s visit to McCloskey Army General Hospital in November 1944, accompanied by her companion Polly Thomson (1885-1960), was heralded as “a rare privilege of glimpsing the inner beauty of life,” according to a 1945 edition of a U.S. Army Life magazine.
Activated in June 1942 in south Temple, McCloskey was a rehabilitation and surgical center for wounded service personnel for all military branches. The hospital was one of the Army’s largest general hospitals and was outstanding as a center for orthopedic cases, amputations and neurosurgery. At its peak, McCloskey had more than 5,000 patients during World War II. Later it became the present-day Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center.
A steady stream of Hollywood celebrities, performers and movie stars visited McCloskey during World War II to entertain recuperating soldiers and boost morale of patients and staff.
Keller’s visit was different. In Temple, she was the wounded healer helping wounded warriors; in turn, she and the soldiers restored each other to peaceful acceptance. Of special interest to her were soldiers who had been blinded in battle.
Blinded and deafened from an illness when she was 19 months old, Keller (1880-1968) learned to communicate through signing and writing. She grew up to become an author, lecturer and disability-rights activist and the first deaf-blind person to earn a bachelor of arts degree.
Said one soldier, “I would give her one of my eyes if I could.”
Long before her life was popularized on Broadway and in movies, she was celebrated as a brilliant, optimistic icon for those living with disabilities. Her autobiography, “The Story of My Life,” and its adaptations for film and stage, “The Miracle Worker,” quickly became treasured reading and a plea for disability rights.
From 1942-1944, Keller lobbied Congress actively to secure funding for the rehabilitation, special vocational training, placement and supervision of blind persons, including World War II veterans. Then, beginning in 1944 she toured 70 Army and Navy hospitals in six months, including McCloskey, to emphasize her commitment to rehabilitation and lifting morale.
U.S. Army publications reported of her Temple visit, “She held their hands and made them know she understood. Instead of sympathy, she brought them vibrant cheerfulness; and when she left them, their own hearts were singing in praise of a world which still holds so much light in darkness; a world in which such a wonderful woman lives to help others.”
“Although many (McCloskey patients) could not see her and others could not hear her,” an Army publication reported, “she spoke to them out of her heart.”
The McCloskey visit was her second appearance in Bell County. She and her former teacher Anne Sullivan Macy (1866-1936) toured Texas in March 1915 with speaking engagements at Baylor Female College and Temple to sell-out crowds. Her topic was “Happiness.” The Temple Daily Telegram and the Belton Journal described her method of speaking through Macy by placing her fingers on her teacher’s mouth and larynx.
“I am not afraid in the dark because there is light in my soul,” she told the 1915 audiences. “The purpose of life in the world is happiness.”
The Telegram continued, “So, when Helen Keller came to speak to Temple people, they, knowing these difficulties, sat with bated breath, bowed backs and yearning ears while she gave them her message of happiness.”
Keller admitted that her second visit in Temple was more meaningful than her first visit 29 years earlier. Her biographer Dorothy Herrmann in “Helen Keller: A Life” (University of Chicago Press, 1999), said her conversations with wounded service men and women were no mere feel-good platitudes.
“As they listened to her words through Polly (Thomson), they quickly became aware that this shining, beautifully dressed older woman who stood beside their wheelchairs and held their hands was encouraging them to deal realistically with their disability,” Herrmann recounted. “They would never enjoy their old freedom, she told them, but there would still be the satisfying world of friends and family, books and accomplishment.”
Keller said she enjoyed standing in the chow line. “And, oh, how I did eat,” she said.
“They insisted that I eat as much as they did and believe you me, I did. I was so moved by the gallant spirit of the orthopedic patients in bringing back life to their lost limbs. I thought if they could play athletic games that I could; so Polly and I joined right in – I even punched the bag with the boys.”
After her visit, McCloskey’s commander Brig. Gen. James Albertus Bethea (1887-1984) wrote to the American Federation for the Blind, Keller’s sponsor. “You carried away the hearts of us all,” he wrote. “You should be the happiest woman in the world to know that you spread so much cheer, comfort and courage to our disabled ware heroes.”
Keller agreed with Bethea. “It is a magnificent adventure for me to do my part for these men,” she said. “I look forward to longer and longer strides for a full and satisfying life for them.”
When she was asked when she could return, she replied, “I am just waiting for my orders.”