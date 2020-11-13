Salado High’s football playoff game was canceled today after Rusk High reported an outbreak among its team.
“Rusk High School has forfeited the (playoff) game due to players testing positive for COVID-19 and other players having to quarantine because they came in close contact,” Salado Independent School District Superintendent Michael Novotny said.
The forfeiture will advance Salado High to the next round of the playoffs against Bellville High next week.
“The date, time and location of that game will be determined and announced soon,” Novotny said. “Those of you that have already purchased tickets can either use them next week for our playoff game against Bellville, or you can bring them back to the high school office or civic center for a refund.”