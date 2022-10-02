Maybe the typesetter’s hands trembled as the molten lead squirted and filled galleys.
What a bold step to take, foolhardy and precarious.
Temple was slightly more than 6,000 population. Could this upstart railroad town founded in 1881 support a newspaper? More importantly, would local businesses buy advertising space? Who would read it?
As the first few issues roll off the press, newspaper people feel those twinges of self-doubt and self-assuredness.
It never goes away — even into the third century of publication.
This week is the 82nd annual National Newspaper Week, sponsored by Newspaper Association Managers and recognizing the service of newspapers and their employees throughout the nation and Canada.
The United States’ first newspaper was born in 1690. The Daily News, published in Galveston, made its debut in April 1842, making it the oldest newspaper in Texas. A Whig newspaper, Belton’s Weekly Independent, begun in 1856, was Bell County’s first newspaper.
Interestingly, its editors opposed secession and supported Sam Houston in his efforts to keep Texas in the union.
The basic truth is this: Wherever people decide to settle, newspapers are among the first to be created. Stories about people unite random settlements and neighborhoods to create communities. When they share stories, they find commonalities and promote understanding.
For proof, just look at the Temple Daily Telegram’s precursor — the Temple Weekly Times, first published in November 1881 with William Davis Cox (1862-1935) as founding editor.
Cox and his business partner had arrived in town with what they said was “a shirttail full of type” and a second-hand cranked press to launch their newspaper. Temple was barely five months old.
True to all two-fisted drinking newspapermen, Cox also promoted abolishing prohibition and advocated unfettered access to spirits. Meanwhile, his wife, Mamie Wynne Cox (1867-1955), parlayed her literary interests into reporting genteel “society news,” the comings and goings of the city’s elite — parties, weddings, visitors and church happenings.
However, the Times also contended with a plethora of competitors — upstart weeklies and monthlies with such monikers as the Bee, Sun, Day, Enterprise, Mirror, Haymaker, Forum, Leader, Herald and Tribune — all run by peripatetic staffs who jumped in and out of Temple and newspapering as quickly as they changed socks.
Reported the Times in June 1895, “Temple is getting to be a veritable newspaper cemetery; we have been in Temple seven years and no less than seven newspapers have gone to the happy hunting ground.”
Thus, embarking on a daily newspaper was a scary but ambitious idea.
In the editorial on Nov. 19, 1907, Temple Telegram publishers Eldon Kent Williams (1876-1936) and his brother, George (1883-1930), titled their first effort, “The Telegram’s Little Bow.”
The editorial began, “With mingled feeling of pride and apprehension, the publishers submit herewith for your consideration and judgement Volume 1, No. 1, of the Temple Daily Telegram. Pride, because we believe we have built well; apprehension, lest you do not agree with our judgement. For be a paper good or bad from the publisher’s viewpoint, it must still stand or fall upon the relentless verdict of the public.”
The editorial added, “The Telegram starts out with three well-paid local reporters and two telegraphic news services, state and national, besides nearly all the up-to-date special literary features to be found in large city dailies.”
Gradually readership and advertisers grew.
The Williams brothers also were fascinated with flight. Written accounts credit George Williams with the construction of an airplane prior to 1913, making him among the first in the Southern U.S. to build and fly his own plane. Throughout the 1920s, the Williamses had supplemented their income by delivering the Daily Telegram by air to surrounding counties, and by offering shuttle and air delivery services.
After a successful newspaper career in Texas, California and Colorado, Frank Willis Mayborn (1903-1987), along with his father and brothers, acquired the Telegram in October 1929, shortly before the onset of the great economic depression. For more than nine decades, Mayborn Enterprises forged new markets and leadership throughout Central Texas by acquiring radio and television stations as well as the Killeen Daily Herald.
His long association with the military began in 1939-40, when, as president of the Temple Chamber of Commerce, he organized and chaired a military affairs committee. Through the committee’s efforts, Fort Hood was created and later made a permanent installation.
Mayborn and the committee also were involved in locating McCloskey General Hospital (now Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center) in Temple, and several other military instillations and defense plants in the area.
He was actively involved in civic affairs and played a crucial role in the development of Bell County. Seizing on the area’s potential, Mayborn spent the rest of his life boosting, developing and — when necessary — button-holing politicians into improving the county.
He used his bully pulpit to press for the construction of two important Central Texas reservoirs, Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and worked to get the Killeen-Temple area designated as a metropolitan statistical area. An advocate for education, he was active in the founding of Central Texas College near Killeen.
His legacy continues through the work of his widow, Sue Mayborn, who continues as editor and publisher of the Temple and Killeen newspapers.
Throughout the 20th century, the Telegram’s staff continued to report as the county evolved, changed and weathered the vicissitudes of economic pressures.
When the Temple-Northwestern Railway was contracted to Temple in 1910, the Temple Daily Telegram was there. When devastating floods killed hundreds in 1913 and 1921, the Telegram was there. When Camp Hood opened its doors in 1942, when a blaze consumed a quarter block of downtown Temple in 1961, when a gunman killed dozens inside a Killeen cafeteria in 1991 — the Telegram was on the scene.
When Temple and Belton high school athletes scored, the Telegram was there to tally each point. When soldiers returned from wars and conflicts, the Telegram dutifully told their stories and welcomed them home.
The Temple Daily Telegram remains one of the few locally owned and independent dailies in the state — a remarkable accomplishment since so many other newspapers have been gobbled up by outside investors and corporate chains.
The Telegram and the Herald comprise FME News Service to cover a large stretch of Central Texas, including Temple, Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen, Fort Hood and other communities in Bell, Milam, Falls, Coryell, Lampasas, McLennan and Williamson counties.
Although the future of the newspaper business is unclear, publishers are dealing with hard facts and even harder numbers. The Texas Tribune in June reported that of the state’s 254 counties, 27 no longer have any daily or weekly newspaper. Loss of local news coverage has been associated with higher levels of mistrust, misinformation and malfeasance in local and regional governments, the Tribune added.
“Since 2005, Texas has lost more newspaper journalists per capita than any state other than California and New Jersey, according to a new national study on the state of local news.
“Over that period, Texas lost about one-third of its newspapers — 211 closed, leaving 423,” the Tribune said.
That number includes 75 dailies and 388 weeklies and semi-weeklies.