A Temple road closure has been rescheduled to start on Thursday night.
The intersection of Charter Oak Drive and Kegley Road/Midway Drive will be closed at 6:30 p.m. Thursday for asphalt roadway patching until midnight, the city of Temple said in a news release.
Inclement weather prompted the temporary closure of an asphalt plant used by Temple road crews.
Detours will be implemented along Kegley Lane, Tem-Bel Lane and Charter Oak Drive.
Drivers should use caution in the area and pay attention to all traffic control devices.
Residents with inquiries about the project can contact the City of Temple Engineering Department at 254-298-5660.