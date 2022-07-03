The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that left one male victim injured Saturday night.
At 8:57 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of North 12th Street, the department said in a news release. Upon arrival, they found a male victim who was wounded. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. The severity of the victim’s injuries was not immediately known.
The shooter reportedly fled the scene westbound on East Downs Avenue in a gray Dodge Challenger, police said.
Anyone with information can contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.