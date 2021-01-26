Temple High’s class of 2025 can explore their upcoming campus’ offerings in a virtual format this year, according to district administrators.
The showcase, in its third year, exhibits a variety of advanced academic, fine arts, athletics and career and technical education courses at Temple High, 415 N. 31st St. Although some eight-grade students and their parents can attend one of the showcase’s two sessions — 5:30 or 6:30 p.m. Wednesday — in person, an 18-minute video will be made available online for those unable to attend.
Registration was closed Jan. 20 since this year’s in-person attendance was limited to 100 people per session, according to the Temple Independent School District.
“We as educators want to make sure students and parents have all the information they need to make sure they make the right course selections,” Jason Mayo, Temple High’s principal, said in a news release. “These last four years go by so fast, so it’s important to have a plan in place.”
Mayo stressed that it’s important for all students to have access to program information.
“Planning your high school path is important for the success of any student … so whether it’s in person or virtually, we encourage families to begin early,” he said.
But Mayo highlighted that there are benefits to attending the showcase in person, as teachers, staff and administrators are available to guide students through each program’s offerings.
Christian Hernandez, a spokesman for Temple ISD, noted how students are required to begin some programs within a certain amount of time to earn certificates.
“Administrators want to give eighth-graders ample time to weigh their options and have a road map of what their time at Temple High School may look like,” Hernandez said. “Later in the spring, counselors at the middle school level will work with students to begin working on their plans for high school.”
Hernandez said the virtual presentation will be offered on Temple High’s website, ths.tisd.org, beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Our administrators and staff look forward to seeing our eighth-graders and their families at the showcase,” Mayo said. “Although the primary purpose of this event is to inform, we take a lot of pride in the diverse options we have to offer our students so an opportunity to show off our programs is always welcome.”