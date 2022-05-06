An arrest affidavit on the death of Belton High School student Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. revealed he was stabbed multiple times, described a video of the attack and a confession from the alleged attacker.
Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, of Temple, also a BHS student, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony.
An arrest affidavit filed by the Belton Police Department on May 4 said officers were dispatched to Belton High School, 600 Lake Road, for the stabbing of a student Tuesday.
“When police arrived on scene, life-saving measures were being performed on a student later identified as Jose Luis Ramirez Jr. who police observed (had a) large puncture wounds to his chest,” the affidavit said.
Ramirez was transported to Baylor Scott & White-Temple, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
“At the hospital, police observed Ramirez sustained multiple stab and slash injuries to his chest, back, legs, and arm,” the affidavit said.
At the scene, witnesses identified Allison as the man who reportedly stabbed Ramirez during a fight in a school restroom before fleeing the school.
“Police later obtained video footage showing Allison brandish a knife and stab Ramirez during a fight inside a school restroom before the video ending abruptly,” the affidavit said.
Allison was arrested later at his home and taken to the Belton Police Department.
“He provided police with a sworn statement he provided after being informed of his rights and waiving them,” the affidavit said. “In that statement, Allison stated he stabbed Ramirez Jr. once during a fight between them.”
As part of the investigation, officers obtained and executed an arrest warrant for Allison’s residence and “recovered a folding knife covered with what they suspected was blood,” the affidavit said.
Allison remained at the Bell County Jail Friday on a $1 million bond.
Students at Belton High School were sent home early the day of the stabbing, and classes at the school were canceled for the remainder of the week.
Counseling services were available for students, as well as grab-and-go lunches.
Increased security
A number of law enforcement offices will be stationed at Belton High next week, both inside and outside the campus, according to an email sent to parents by the district Friday in preparation for school to resume Monday.
The email also listed other safety measures added through the remainder of the school year including:
• Additional staff assigned to common areas for supervision during passing periods as well as before and after school.
• Staff assigned to monitor restrooms.
• Revised pass systems for classrooms.
• All students will report to first period when they arrive to campus.
The school district also reported in a news release that Grab and Go breakfasts will be available and the school’s Fort Hood Adopt-A- Unit will be on hand for support.
A counseling team will be available for students and staff that need support.
“We have a system in place for teachers to send students to the counselors as needed,” the email said. “On Monday, we will also have therapy dogs on campus for our kids.”
Several memorial efforts were made for Ramirez, with a GoFundMe account set for funeral expenses raised about $41,620, exceeding the goal of $25,000.
Services for Ramirez are scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Crossroads Church in Belton, with the Rev. Matt Thrasher officiating. Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.