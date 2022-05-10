As of 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, water use restrictions related to capacity issues at the treatment plant have been rescinded, but a boil notice is still in place for Belton residents and others who receive treated drinking water from Bell County Water Improvement and Control District No. 1 (WCID 1), according to a news release from the city of Belton.
WCID said it anticipates an update around 4 p.m. on testing related to the precautionary boil order. Test results must be clear of total coliform to lift the boil notice.
Although the water usage restriction has been lifted, the area remains in Stage 1 drought restrictions enacted in April by the Brazos River Authority. Stage 1 restrictions seek a voluntary 5% reduction in usage due to lower than normal lake levels and a severe drought projection.