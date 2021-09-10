The temporary chain-link fence around the new nature-themed playground at Prewitt Park will be dismantled today as the city celebrates the site’s grand opening.
The East Temple playground — in shades of brown, sand and green — features slides, platforms, climbing apparatus and fake logs and rocks to climb through or over. Large green canvas coverings over the playground area provide shade from the Texas heat.
The park at 1720 E. Downs Ave., which also features a large grassy area north of the playground, will officially open at 11 a.m. The event will be hosted by the city of Temple and Niagara Cares, the philanthropic arm of Niagara Bottling Co.
Niagara Cares provided an $85,000 grant for the playground, which also received an additional $26,000 from the Target Corp. Connecting Communities to Outdoor Play initiative.
Residents who live near the planned park were given a chance to vote for the playground’s design, which resulted in a tie between two options, city officials said. Representatives from Niagara Bottling Co. in Temple broke the tie and selected the winning design.
Earlier this year, the Temple City Council allocated $39,000 to complete the playground and other park amenities.
Mayor pro tem Judy Morales said she believes the nature-themed park will be an asset for the community.
“Children love nature things….they’re very curious,” Morales previously told the Telegram. “I think it’s wonderful that the community supports the park and it will be a safe place for them. I’m excited about all the park improvements.”
Volunteers from the city of Temple and Niagara Bottling will complete finishing touches on landscaping around the park. Blocks of grass were stacked Friday afternoon around the playground, ready to be installed.
Lunch will be provided after a grand opening ceremony while supplies last, the city said.