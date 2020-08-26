BELTON — A Killeen man who allegedly stabbed a woman who later died was indicted Wednesday for capital murder.
Christopher Henry, 37, allegedly bound Rose Davis, 68, with duct tape around her throat and hands on June 18. She had severe stab wounds to her throat and stomach.
Davis was found by officers on the ground at The Bridge Apartments at 404 S. Fryers Creek Circle. She named Killeen resident Henry as her attacker, according to an arrest affidavit. Henry is the ex-husband of her son’s girlfriend, the affidavit said.
Davis later died at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
After the stabbing, Henry started crying and told a woman he “messed up” and stabbed Davis, the affidavit said. He told the woman to dispose of items he left in her car, according to the affidavit
At first, Henry denied hurting Davis when he talked to investigators.
Henry’s bond was set at $1 million by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Lateisha Lanay Thomas
An apartment at 906 W. Ave. E reportedly was set on fire by Lateisha Lanay Thomas, 31, of Temple, who recently had been released from jail.
When Temple Police officers arrived, curtains were on fire, and Thomas answered the door as she held a cigarette lighter, an arrest affidavit said.
Thomas reportedly said she’d just gotten out of jail and everyone should die, so she set the fires. Officers saw about five locations in the apartment on fire.
She said she needed mental help as she was detained.
The man who lived there said she had spent the night after she was released from jail. When she woke up, she yelled, broke things and set things on fire, using nail polish remover to start them easier, the affidavit said.
Thomas’ bonds on Wednesday totaled $190,000, jail records showed.
A total of 35 true bills were issued by the grand jury.