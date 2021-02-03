Bell County grand jurors on Wednesday indicted a Jarrell man on a charge of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection with a woman’s death during a traffic accident last summer.
Dale Paul Welch, 40, is charged with the second-degree felony that stemmed from a June 7 rollover accident near Little River-Academy that killed Ranie Lynn O’Neal, 39, of Del Rio.
Welch remained in custody Wednesday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond. He has been jailed since June.
He allegedly drove a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado in which O’Neal, a passenger, died after the vehicle came to a curve, left the road and rolled. The vehicle landed on the passenger side, partially ejecting O’Neal, who was trapped under the Silverado, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report provided by Sgt. Bryan Washko.
The rollover accident happened at about 7:35 p.m. and was 1.7 miles east of Little River-Academy on Reed’s Lake Loop. Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman pronounced O’Neal dead at 8:46 p.m. and ordered an autopsy.
Washko said Welch was charged because he appeared to be impaired.
A DPS trooper talked to Welch and reportedly smelled alcohol on him, an arrest affidavit said. Welch claimed he swerved the vehicle while trying to avoid a donkey that walked into the road.
Witnesses who saw the overturned vehicle stopped to help. They reportedly saw Welch get into one of their vehicles without permission, and tried to hit the crashed vehicle — presumably to get the vehicle off O’Neal. He was reckless and almost hit other people, the witness told troopers.
Residents told troopers there were no donkeys in the area, the affidavit said.
Welch was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment of minor injuries before he was transported to the county jail.