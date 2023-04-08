The Kiwanis Club of Belton — suffering from dwindling membership — announced that it will be closing at the end of May.
“We have struggled for a while to get new members to help with the wonderful projects we do, but our numbers have dwindled to the point we can no longer effectively continue our mission to ‘serve the children of the world,’” Rhonda Hershey, Kiwanis Club of Belton president, said.
Although the decision to close was a difficult one, Hershey is proud of what the nonprofit organization has accomplished in its time and noted how she first became involved.
“When asked about service clubs, most people will name Lions Club or Rotary. Not so many will say Kiwanis,” she said. “I’ll admit I had no idea what it was until a sweet friend emailed me a newsletter from the Kiwanis Club of Belton. I saw pictures of members making blankets for the Children’s Advocacy Center to give to children being interviewed. Another picture showed members presenting programs to the children at local Head Start facilities.
“The more I read, I came to the realization that this was an organization dedicated to serving children and I knew I had to be part of it,” she said.
The 18-year member highlighted some of the initiatives that were undertaken since that moment in 2005 — projects that largely benefited Belton-area residents.
“One of Kiwanis main objectives is to sponsor service leadership programs in elementary, middle schools, high schools and colleges,” Hershey said, referring to the Kiwanis Kids, Builders Club, Key Club and Circle K International organizations, respectively. “These clubs are student-led, where members learn leadership skills which they use to give back to their communities through service. Pre-COVID, the Belton Kiwanis sponsored two elementary, one middle school, two high schools and one college program. I personally have seen students find their voice and their passion, and change their lives.”
However, the scope of their work was global.
“Through the efforts of member Suetta Albin we applied for, and received, a Kiwanis International grant to equip a science lab at a remote school in India where she was teaching,” Hershey said. “She went on to create, with the club’s support, Shilong Children’s Home where children from remote villages without schools could live while getting an education.”
That impact abroad, she emphasized, also included efforts to improve health care accessibility.
“Kiwanis partnered with UNICEF’s Eliminate Maternal and Neonatal Tetanus program administering vaccinations for women in third-world countries with high infant mortality rates due to contracting tetanus during birth from unclean environments,” Hershey said. “Our club’s donations allowed over 2,500 women to be vaccinated, protecting not only the mothers, but every child she delivers for 10 years.”
She extended her gratitude to everyone who has helped the Kiwanis Club of Belton accomplish these projects through their support over the years.
“It means so much to us to know our efforts are appreciated,” Hershey said.