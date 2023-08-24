TISD bilingual population grows 12%
BY JOEL VALLEY
TELEGRAM STAFF WRITER
The number of students served in Temple ISD’s Bilingual Education Department increased by nearly 12% between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 school years — a period that also revealed improved academic performance.
“The goal of the bilingual program is for students to use their primary language as a resource while acquiring full proficiency in English,” Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin, who noted that students in the Bilingual Education Department account for 11.2% of the district student body, said in a news release.
That success with the 23 languages it covers is often measured by several factors including the graduation rate for “emergent bilingual” students.
“TISD’s graduation rate for emergent bilingual students was 88% in 2022-2023,” Wallin said. “That represents an increase from the 82% rate in 2021-2022 and that figure also tops the state average of 80%.”
The Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System — which the district’s secondary schools combined to finish above the state average in 14 categories in 2022-23 — was a useful tool for Temple ISD.
“The department is also focusing on helping students exit the program through improved performance on TELPAS to help open up more CTE and extracurricular opportunities for emergent bilingual students.”
Connie Sisneros, Temple ISD’s director of bilingual education, emphasized how her staff has worked diligently to align instruction with district initiatives.
“In elementary, we have implemented structured literacy and have designed our bilingual framework to increase language acquisition by teaching formal English through targeted English Language Development lessons that are introduced beginning in pre-K,” she said. “In secondary, the ESL curriculum is aligned to our reading labs, and we have embedded (emergency bilingual) strategy training for our teachers in our middle school and high school core classes.”
During a school board meeting earlier this month, Temple ISD trustees and Superintendent Bobby Ott congratulated the Bilingual Education Department for their performance.
“I could not be more proud of our students, parents and staff members who have worked together to achieve these milestones,” Ott said. “From students surpassing state averages in performance to TISD employees receiving regional recognition, our bilingual education program is producing exceptional learning experiences and developing English language acquisition. I am truly happy for our families and want to reassure them that we will continue to reach further.”
Sisneros — who credited several initiatives, including Family Night, for the growth — agreed.
“I am proud of all the work that teachers, staff and administrators have done,” she said. “We even had administrators running the TELPAS boot camp at one of the middle schools. This made students realize how important this is since their principal and assistant principals took the time to teach them about TELPAS.”
Further information on Temple ISD’s Bilingual Education Department can be found online at bit.ly/3PboC8M.