The Temple High School wrestling program established a series of firsts in its five seasons of existence and the Wildcats added two more this spring as Joel Aguilar became the first Temple High School wrestler to compete in and earn a medal at the University Interscholastic League state tournament.
featured
Temple HS wrestlers honored by school board
- STAFF REPORT
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Gator country: Alligators living in the Lampasas River likely have been here for decades
- Killeen principal hired as TISD director of elementary education
- Legend of Fishzilla: Fake or not, photo of giant catfish gave validity to Southern myth
- Man accused of removing organ from Belton area victim
- Downtown restoration: Arcadia plans concerts, events when renovation complete
- Northbound traffic backed up on I-35 through Temple
- Temple ISD to break ground on arts-focused elementary school Tuesday
- Man charged with murder in Bell deputy’s death
- Temple ISD recognizes ‘unsung heroes’ of athletic training staff
- Affidavit: Belton suspect planned to 'take out' eviscerated victim