Wrestlers honored

Temple ISD school board members honored Temple High School wrestlers on Monday. From left are TISD board members Dawn Cook, Shannon Gowan, Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott, THS Wrestling Head Coach Deryl Clark, THS junior Joel Aguilar, sophomore David Maxson, board President Dan Posey, Ronnie Gaines, Virginia Suarez and Shannon Myers.

 Courtesy | Temple ISD

The Temple High School wrestling program established a series of firsts in its five seasons of existence and the Wildcats added two more this spring as Joel Aguilar became the first Temple High School wrestler to compete in and earn a medal at the University Interscholastic League state tournament.