A hot breakfast is apparently hard to find these days at the Temple VA due to a staffing shortage.
While warm meals are served for lunch and dinners, veteran patients at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center are receiving “cold sacked breakfasts” through July.
“Resulting from recent staffing challenges the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System began providing sack breakfast four days a week to our Community Living Center and Acute Care patients,” system spokesman William Negron said in an email to the Temple Daily Telegram. “We recognize the role that nutrition plays in the recovery of our veterans and are working towards reducing the sacked breakfasts to two days per week by the end of June and returning to a normal schedule by the end of July.”
Across the country, VA facilities are facing severe staff shortages, including in clinical psychology, as a result of the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompting burnout of medical staff and officers. Up to 73% of VA facilities are severely short of nurses, Military Times reported in September.
In Temple, the staffing crisis resulted in the sack breakfasts replacing warm meals on May 24, according to a VA staff email obtained by the Telegram.
“Nutrition and Food Service is experiencing one of our highest vacancy rates in recent history,” Clinical Nutrition Manager Carly Greeson said in the email. “While we are working closely with Human Resources to onboard selections quickly and ensure announcements are released timely, we have not seen quick relief for our growing vacancy rate. Therefore, we must modify services to our veterans until we are more adequately staffed.”
Since late May, the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has provided “cold sack breakfasts” four days a week — Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays — to all veterans at the Temple VA.
“The breakfast sacks will be compliant with all diet orders but will be standardized. The veterans will not be able to choose the food items in their breakfast sacks,” Greeson said in her email.
Greeson said the goal was to end sack meals by June 15.
“I understand that this is not ideal and will lead to frustrations for our veterans and our nursing partners,” Greeson said. “I apologize for this. However, we are not providing safe meals at this time while we are trying to provide full services on not a full staff.”
Negron said the sacked breakfast menu “has been crafted by dietitians to account for food allergies and caloric intake.”
“Menu options include items such as fruit, yogurt, bagels and pastries,” the spokesman said. “Warm meals are served for lunch and dinner.”
Meanwhile, Negron said applicants are welcome to apply for jobs at the Teague Veterans’ Center, 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive.
“Those looking to help and seek employment with VA are encouraged to apply for vacancies at https://www.usajobs.gov a recent posting can be found at https://www.usajobs.gov/job/657788400.”