Happy bats — made of paper and stickers — soared through the galleries of the Temple Railroad & Heritage Museum on Wednesday.
Families flocked to the museum in order to take part in its free Spring Break at the Depot event, which featured various activities such as allowing children to make paper bats. The bats, which pollinate agave plants, were in reference to the final day of the museum’s Aliento a Tequila exhibit.
Genevieve Stockburger, an educator at the museum, said the purpose of the event was to give families something to do during spring break while educating them on the family friendly elements of tequila production.
“Bats are the primary pollinator of agave, which is used to make tequila,” Stockburger said. “So we wanted to make (the event) mildly child friendly. The children can make a little bat and then take it upstairs and pollinate the little fake agave that I put up there.”
Museum officials also gave out agave seeds to children who were interested in trying to plant and grow their own agave.
Stockburger said the exhibit was more popular than she initially expected, with more than 50 guests in the first hour and 100 in the first three hours. She said it was unexpected for the middle of the day on a Wednesday.
In addition to crafts for children, the museum allowed children to check out its trains and ride in its barrel train pulled by a small lawnmower.
“It is nice to be able to be able to provide free content for parents looking for something to do with their kids on a (Wednesday) so they don’t have to pay $25 to go to the movies,” Stockburger said.
Most of those who came to the museum Wednesday were parents with their children, such as Temple resident Joan Martinez.
Martinez said she has lived in Temple for about seven years and this was the first time she was visiting the museum with her children. She said it was nice that the museum has something new and interesting for her family to do.
Local resident Crystal Pitts was at the museum helping her two daughters, Ainslie and Kholbie, assemble their paper bats.
Pitts, who lives in between Temple and Troy, said she had made plans for each day of spring. While the family did go to the Waco zoo, she said she appreciates Temple having free and fun activities so close to home.
Having something to do locally saves both with time and gas money, Pitts said.
“We had plans for every day this spring break and this is just one thing that I saw on Facebook,” Pitts said. “I thought that this would be something fun for them to do, something different. Spare Time and everything is too crowded.”
Pitts said she was happy for the learning experience offered by the museum.
Ainslie Pitts said she was excited to learn more about bats, an animal she really likes, after missing out previously.
“I am ready to learn more about bats,” Ainslie Pitts said. “One year I was torn between doing komodo dragons or bats for a research project, but I ended up doing komodo dragons.”
Crystal Pitts said this was the second time the family has come to the museum, the first being Halloween, and intends to keep coming back as long as there are interesting events.