BELTON — The driver of a stolen vehicle allegedly caused a serious collision in Temple on April 11 and then fled from the scene.
Benjamin Leon Williams Jr., 18, of Temple, was indicted Wednesday for failure to stop and render aid after an accident that caused serious bodily injury — a third-degree felony.
Williams drove a maroon Audi sedan that struck a Chevy Malibu with a mother and her three children between the ages of 9 and 11 in the backseat, an arrest affidavit said. The affidavit said Williams didn’t stop to check on the Malibu’s occupants and instead ran away.
The mother in the Malibu was trapped, had breathing problems and had to be extracted from the car.
Williams was found in the backyard of a private residence, according to the affidavit. He waived his rights and gave written and recorded statements that said he first hit another vehicle. He took off from that one and then hit the second vehicle with the woman and her children.
The woman had a traumatic brain injury, a lacerated liver and multiple broken ribs that led to respiratory arrest.
The last report said the woman was in stable condition.
Williams was released from the jail April 30 after he posted a $40,000 bond, Bell County Chief Deputy Chuck Cox said.
The grand jury issued 58 true bills.