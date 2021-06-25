Project Linus, a nationwide non-profit organization, aims to provide security through blankets.
The charity’s Temple/Killeen chapter reached a new milestone during a blanket-making session Tuesday at the Temple Sew & Quilt store, 1514 S. 31st St.
“We’ve been making handmade security blankets for ill and traumatized children since April of 1999 … and our chapter just hit 37,323 blankets,” Sandra Rowell, the coordinator for the Temple/Killeen chapter, said.
Rowell said her chapter continually makes and donates blankets — knitted, quilted, sewn, crocheted or embroidered — to a variety of area organizations, including the Ronald McDonald’s House, Baylor Scott & White, McLane’s Children Hospital, Hope Pregnancy Center, Aware Central Texas, Child Protective Services, Love of Christ Ministries, Families in Crisis, Home and Hope Shelter, and Fort Hood’s Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
“It feels really good when you complete a blanket, because we know it’s going to provide comfort to a child who is facing a scary situation,” she said. “Oftentimes when kids are taken out of their homes because of an abusive situation, they leave with just a garbage bag full of items. But when they get a donated blanket in the shelter, it’s something that they can keep. It makes it theirs and that means a lot for them.”
Rowell said she finds her time constructing a blanket therapeutic.
“It feels almost selfish because we get as much joy from making the quilts as the people who receive them,” she said. “If you are ever feeling down or depressed … you should try making a blanket. It’s a good way to be a part of something bigger than yourself.”
Rowell, who often relies on textiles with vibrant colors, highlighted how her chapter broke its annual record for donated blankets in 2020 with 2,312 items — an accomplishment she credited to the surplus of downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with the ever-increasing vaccination rate easing COVID-19 protocols throughout the state, Rowell said meetings are back on and hopes to see more area residents donating their time to the chapter in the future.
“We’ve really been enjoying the camaraderie of sewing together again,” she said. “But we are always wanting new people to join. So anybody ... from young to old … that wants to give back and make a kid’s life a little less scary is welcome.”
The Temple/Killeen chapter’s next meeting is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, at the Killeen Sew & Quilt Store, 2201 S. W.S. Young Drive, Suite 107C, according to Project Linus.
Blankets should be sturdy, no smaller than 36 inches by 36 inches, kept away from smoke and machine washable, according to Project Linus.
Interested people may contact Rowell for information by phone at 254-290-2267 or through email at sandrarowell@hotmail.com.
“If they’re not crafty then they can donate fabric, matting or thread. We’re always in need of those kinds of things,” Rowell said. “They also can write checks out to Project Linus with our chapter on the memo.”