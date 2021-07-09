A boater jumped into the waters of Lake Belton after an inboard motor on his vessel exploded — engulfing the craft in flames.
The man suffered minor injuries in the incident, which occurred at about 3:50 p.m. Wednesday near Frank’s Marina, on the south side of the lake about a mile from the Lake Belton Dam. Smoke from the fire was visible for miles.
“That was a relatively large fire that pretty much engulfed the boat,” Shane Sibley, a battalion chief for the Morgan’s Point Resort Volunteer Fire Department, said. “When we got there, the boat had pretty much gone up quickly.”
Sibley said four members of the department responded to the onboard blaze with Marine 61 — the Morgan’s Point Resort fire boat, which handles emergencies and rescues that occur on Lake Belton.
The incident occurred shortly after the boater left the no-wake zone near the marina.
Candice Griffin, a spokeswoman for the city of Belton, said the Belton Fire Department responded to the boat fire.
“When BFD arrived at the marina, a fully engulfed boat was observed in the lake drifting towards the shore,” Griffin said. “The boat stopped along the shore in front of Frank’s (Marina). Morgan’s Point fire boat was requested and put water on the boat while Belton Fire Department secured the brushy area along the shore. The boat owner was released with minor injuries and the boat was declared a total loss.”
The man was picked up by other boaters after he abandoned his vessel.
Bell County game warden Chris Sanchez said his partner also responded to the blaze.
“This incident drew a lot of traffic because of the location near the dam and Frank’s Marina,” Sibley said.
Sibley said it was fortunate that the boater was not seriously injured. He said Morgan’s Point Resort firefighters also extinguished burning gasoline that was floating on the water.
“Luckily, we have a fully functioning fire boat,” he said.
Lake safety
Sanchez said game wardens are also called out to lake emergencies along with their regular patrol duties.
For instance, game wardens handled a vessel at Lake Belton that ran ashore on July 3 as a result of boater negligence. The owner-operator was issued citations and was stopped later in the day for a different infraction, Sanchez said.
Marine 61, a former U.S. Coast Guard vessel that has been operational on Lake Belton for several years, is called out to most water emergencies, including swimmers in distress and boaters that are disabled.
Marine 61, which has four seats onboard, can accommodate up to 8 or 9 people as they have done during rescues, Sibley said.
The craft is also used to fight fires near the rocky bluff of the lake shore. Firefighters often train to fight blazes on the rocky terrain, as the department has recently done.
“We ensure water safety on the lake,” Sibley said.