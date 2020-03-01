Election Day is almost here.
Registered voters on Tuesday may cast their ballots at any of Bell County’s 41 vote centers. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
This is the first time voters can cast their ballot at any polling location in Bell County. Previously, residents had to vote at their designated precinct voting location.
On Election Day, voters will need to bring one of seven acceptable forms of photo ID when they vote: a Texas-issued driver’s license; a Texas election identification certificate; a personal ID card; a Texas license to carry a handgun; a U.S. military ID card; a U.S. citizenship certificate; or a U.S. passport.
If you don’t have one of the seven forms of ID, you can still vote by signing a form that states you have a “reasonable impediment” from getting the required identification, according to the Texas Secretary of State. The form will be available at each polling location.
The state outlines a reasonable impediment as being a lack of transportation, disability, illness, family responsibilities, work schedule, lost or stolen ID, have not received a photo ID, or a lack of a birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain an acceptable form of ID.
Voters that do this will need to present a valid voter registration certificate; certified birth certificate; or a copy or original of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other document that shows the voter’s name and address.
Bell County voters will decide several contested primaries.
Nine candidates are seeking to represent Texas’ 31st Congressional District. Three Williamson County men — Christopher Wall, Mike Williams and Abhiram Garapati — are challenging Incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter in the Republican primary. The winner will face one of five Democrats in the race: Eric Hanke, Donna Imam, Dan Janjigian, Christine Eady Mann or Tammy Young.
Killeen Police Detective Fred Harris is hoping to deny Sheriff Eddy Lange a third term as Bell County’s top cop in the GOP primary.
Republicans Steve Duskie, Wade Faulkner and Jeff Parker are vying to succeed Fancy Jezek as judge of the 426th District Court.
Two West Bell County seats have contested races in both parties.
Republicans AJ Torres and Michael Copeland as well as Democrats Calvin Brow, Martha Dominguez and Louie Minor are running for Precinct 4 constable.
Two Democrats — Gregory Johnson and incumbent Daryl Peters — and three Republicans — Michael Keefe, Chet Southworth and Hal Butchart — are seeking the JP seat.