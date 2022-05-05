Lightning struck at or near two Belton Independent School District elementary schools as thunderstorms doused Bell County on Thursday, officials said.
Lightning struck near Southwest Elementary, 611 Saunders St. in Belton, setting off the school’s fire alarm, Jennifer Bailey, executive director of communications and community engagement, said.
Another lightning strike was recorded at Charter Oak Elementary, 8402 Poison Oak Road in Temple, Bailey said. The strike possibly hit the building, but no apparent damage was seen, she added.
No students or staff were injured during the incidents.
Lightning and hail were recorded in Killeen as well.
At least 1.29 inches of rain was recorded Thursday at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple, according to the National Weather Service.
Lightning also struck a house on Danielle Drive in South Killeen, causing the roof to catch fire.
“We had one fire to an unoccupied single-family residential home in the Splawn Ranch subdivision that appears to be the result of a lightning strike. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski said in a statement Thursday.
“Hail throughout the city was unremarkable, with size being noticeably smaller than a pea, and was not large enough to cause damage,”
Dime-sized hail was also reported in Copperas Cove.
At around 3 p.m. Thursday, about 5,000 households in the Killeen-Harker Heights were without power, according to electricity provider Oncor’s power outage online map. Power was expected to be restored by Thursday night.
FME News Service contributed to this report.