A Georgetown man faces criminal charges after he allegedly drove intoxicated into Bell County and hit several cars along Interstate 35.
William Lee Brown III, 27, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday, charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony; driving while intoxicated (second), a Class A misdemeanor; and accident involving damage to a vehicle more than $200, a Class B misdemeanor. His bonds totaled $33,000.
The incident occurred on March 18 at about 7:17 p.m. when 911 callers told the Bell County Communications Center about a reckless driver near the Bell County line heading north on I-35.
“The driver was reportedly speeding and had already hit a number of cars, and the highway divider barrier several times,” according to an arrest affidavit. “…Witnesses reported that at the 284-mile marker, the vehicle, a white Hyundai, was observed to (have) hit a Jeep also traveling northbound.”
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper positioned himself at the mile marker 290, but Brown took the exit just south of the trooper’s location.
The trooper activated his emergency lights and pursued until the vehicle “pulled over and stopped in a private driveway on South Loop 121 east of IH 35,” the affidavit said.
When Brown exited the vehicle, the trooper found “a loaded syringe under the driver’s seat,” the affidavit said.
Brown appeared disoriented, showed signs of intoxication and was unable to perform sobriety tests.
“A subsequent search of his vehicle yielded items inside with suspected narcotics residue, but they were not field tested,” the affidavit said.