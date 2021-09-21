Students from local colleges and high schools are invited to submit entries for the 42nd annual Central Texas Art Competition and Exhibition.
The competition is sponsored by Altrusa International of Temple and the Temple South Rotary Club, and is coordinated by the Temple College Visual Arts Department. The contest is open to students from six area colleges and universities and 34 area high schools, with separate divisions for high school and college students.
Students from the following high schools and colleges may enter the competition: Academy, Aquilla, Bartlett, Belton, Bruceville-Eddy, Buckholts, Central Texas Christian School (Temple), Copperas Cove, Ellison (Killeen), Florence, Gatesville, Gateway College Prep (Georgetown), Georgetown, Granger, Harker Heights, Holland, Holy Trinity (Temple), Hutto, Jarrell, Killeen, Milano, McGregor, Moody, Rockdale, Rogers, Rosebud-Lott, Salado, Shoemaker (Killeen), Taylor, Temple, Thorndale, Thrall, Troy, C.H. Yoe (Cameron), University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Central Texas College, Southwestern University, McLennan Community College, Temple College and Texas State Technical College-Williamson County.
Work accepted for the competition includes original paintings, photography, ceramics, sculpture, drawings, prints and jewelry.
Entries must be dropped off in person from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 2 and Nov. 3 at the gallery of the Temple College Visual Arts Complex, 2101 S. Fifth St.
Identification cards that must be attached to each entry may be downloaded at http://templejc.edu/programs/visual-arts/central-texas-art-competition-exhibition/
The competition will be juried by Tamara Robertson, a practicing artist in Shreveport, Louisiana. Robertson holds a masters of fine arts degree from Stephen F. Austin State University.
Six $125 Awards of Excellence and two $50 honorable mention awards will be presented in each division, as well as a special Juror’s Award of $200.
The exhibition will open in the gallery of the Temple College Visual Arts Department on Nov. 13 and will be displayed through Dec. 2.