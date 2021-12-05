BELTON — “Where are the local people?” said Marcia Cross of Belton on Sunday afternoon in response to what turned out to be a four-horse parade honoring the military and emergency responders.
Cross said that when she first moved to Belton years ago she noticed how the community always gives a lot of support to the military and emergency responders. In December of 2020 she organized her first downtown parade to carry on that tradition.
This year’s version followed the same 45-minute route through downtown Belton, stopping to lay commemorative wreaths and “thank you” posters at five locations. These were the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, the courthouse — to represent health care workers — the Belton Police Department, Fire Station No. 1, and the Fallen Heroes Monument. This year the parade added a sixth location, the Patriot Way Brick Walk monument on Central Avenue.
Stacey Hull of Bryan rode her gelding Seventeen, complete with rubber-soled horseshoes. And she led her mare, Luna, who carried some boots representing fallen heroes.
Originally from Wyoming, Hull said she found Cross on Facebook and has ridden with her in a couple of parades. She’s a barrel racer and does ranch sorting and trail riding, she said.
“I definitely support all of the military and law enforcement,” she said. “I think it’s great that they have something like this to support all our law enforcement people and the military.”
The rubber-soled horseshoes are called Cavallo boots, she said.
“I used to do mounted security in Houston,” she said. “They’re just for on the rock and pavement so they don’t chip up their feet. They just have rubber on the bottom.”
Hull has done a lot of security riding for Alpha and Omega, a private security company.
“They work the Woodlands Mall in Houston,” she said. “In the parking lot we make sure patrons get to their cars without being robbed.”
The security riders also work music festivals, she said.
“We’re not allowed to carry,” she said. “We have radios. We have to call security sometimes and sometimes police officers.”
Seventeen’s saddle has a leather cellphone holder on the right side. Horses used for this type of security have to be tested for crowd adjustment, she said.
Miles Brickell of Belton, who helps out Cross with her horses, rode Phoenix in the parade.
“He’s the mischievous one,” Brickell said. “He’ll take your hat off your head and run with it.”
He said he appreciates the purpose of the parade.
“I’m a Navy brat,” he said. “Both of my sons are in the Air Force.”
While the parade was forming, in the parking lot at 410 E. Second Ave., Joe Castillo of Troy drove up with his daughter Amelia.
“I ride off and on,” she said. “Mostly I came to look at horses and take pictures of horses. I’m a horse fanatic.”
A member of 4-His Glory 4-H Club in Belton, she said she’s been pressing her father to buy her a horse.
“I’m trying as hard as I can,” she said.
He said their property isn’t big enough for a horse, but she mentioned another place where they could keep one.
“We’re going to hang out,” he said while the riders saddled up for the parade. “She wants to see all the horses she can. This young lady’s got plenty of animals. She just doesn’t have a horse.”