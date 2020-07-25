SALADO — Rapid growth in the Salado area has some residents calling for the creation of Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1.
The Bell County Commissioners Court received a petition last month from Salado Volunteer Fire Department Chief Shane Berrier on the matter. The petition had garnered 118 signatures from registered voters. Creating the district would ensure funding by taxing residents of the area.
“With Salado growing the way it is with the call volume that we have now, it’s getting harder for us to make every call,” Berrier told the Telegram. “We’re at the point where we have to do something ... Otherwise we may start missing calls like some of the other departments do. So the only way to keep that from happening is to start this ESD and try to prevent that.”
Berrier said the Salado Volunteer Fire Department — which has two stations at 205 N. Stagecoach Road and 3520 FM 2484 — can sometimes have delayed response times, as they are not staffed around the clock. He also highlighted how their services encompass the largest coverage area in Bell County at approximately 117 square miles.
“Because they are volunteers with full-time jobs, response times can sometimes be delayed because the stations aren’t staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Salado Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post. “The volunteers respond to calls from home, when needed. Often these responses are made with less personnel and equipment than the situation needs.”
The volunteer fire department has emphasized how the implementation of an Emergency Services District would increase their efficiency.
“An ESD will promote increased fire protection, rescue, emergency medical services, public safety, emergency management, welfare, health and convenience of care to the residents within the proposed boundaries,” the post said. “An emergency services district is your local fire department. The main benefit of an ESD is that it will ensure a true, dedicated fire and EMS service for the citizens of Salado and (South) Bell County.”
Funding emergency services
Berrier said the Emergency Services District — which would be the first of the kind in Bell County — would provide more reliable funding through tax revenue.
If approved, the Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 could launch with an initial tax rate of up to 10 cents per $100 valuation. State law currently allows emergency services districts to tax up to 10 cents.
Data from the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County shows the average home value in Salado is $258,951. If approved with a 10-cent tax rate, the Emergency Services District approval would require residents with a home valued at $258,951 to pay them $258.95 in property taxes.
There are 334 emergency services districts in Texas spanning 94 counties, according to the Texas Association of Counties. And several events still need to line up before Bell County Emergency Services District No. 1 can become the 335th: the Commissioners Court must accept the petition and order an election, voters must approve it, and an order must be filed creating the new taxing entity.
Call for election
Commissioners Court must grant the petition by Aug. 17 for the proposal to appear on the Nov. 3 ballot, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said earlier this week.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Bobby Whitson told the Telegram the petition will land on the ballot as long as it follows all of the laws.
“If it follows all of the laws and everything is legitimate with it ... We are obligated to put on the ballot,” said Whitson, who is a volunteer firefighter himself. “We don’t want to keep anything from going on the ballot.”
Whitson extended his praise to the rest of the Salado Volunteer Fire Department for their hard work.
“The volunteer fire department in Salado is a phenomenal department … particularly as a volunteer department,” he said. “My understanding — from the fire department’s perspective — is that the ESD is warranted because Salado is growing in the area.
“It’s just gotten to a point where in order to manage, they need the necessary equipment to keep up with (more calls).”