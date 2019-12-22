Temple High School sophomore Presto’Nyce Sauls was frustrated with her morning until a surprise visitor popped into her first class of the day.
The 16-year-old received a visit from Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott for her participation in a holiday card contest among secondary art students.
“He just popped into my first period and absolutely made my day because I was kind of frustrated,” Presto’Nyce said.
Although she wasn’t one of the 12 finalists selected for recognition at the district’s school board meeting earlier this month, Presto’Nyce’s artwork caught Ott’s eye. Presto’Nyce — who typically works with paint on her portraits — opted for a sharpie and colored pencils when she began to incorporate different elements into her design.
“I had just drawn the Temple Independent School District ‘T’ until something came to mind” Presto’Nyce said. “At first I added a wildcat with a Santa hat and then I just threw Dr. Ott on there. I wasn’t sure how I wanted to shade his face, but it still turned out pretty good even though I didn’t win.”
Despite not winning, however, Presto’Nyce isn’t upset. She said she enjoys seeing her other classmates and artists enjoying success.
“Even though I didn’t win, it still makes me happy to see smiles on people’s faces ... I’m not a jealous person, so it still makes me happy to see other people happy.”
Fellow sophomore Penelope Gonzalez, 15, was one of those students Presto’Nyce was happy to see recognized as a finalist. Penelope penned “happy holidays from TISD” across the front of the card, and enhanced her hand-lettering by drawing stringed Christmas lights across the top.
Penelope’s art teacher, Jennifer Bibler, was impressed with the precision of her penmanship.
“She did an amazing job on the font,” Bibler said. “It looked like it was printed on there … it was just on point.”
The simplicity behind her design is something Penelope aims for in a lot of her artwork, she said.
“I kept it simple because I like simplicity and I think simplicity looks good,” Penelope said. “I like simple pen and paper, because you don’t always need a lot of color or drawings on there. I think simplicity gets the thought out there.”
But Penelope temporarily broke out of the mindset when orchestrating what colors to use in her artwork. She opted for green, yellow, blue and red to enhance the Christmas lights.
Temple High’s Hannah Clary’s artwork was selected as the district’s official holiday card, and Temple ISD will continue this annual tradition next year as participants will be drawn from a pool of elementary students.