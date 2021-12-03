The Cameron Independent School District warned parents about safety after some students being shot at with an air rifle earlier in the week.
The district said that on Tuesday and Wednesday, a person or persons reportedly fired a BB gun or airsoft gun in the direction of some students as they were walking home after school. The incident occurred at the intersection of Fannin Avenue and 22nd Street, the district said.
“Cameron ISD is working closely with the Cameron Police Department regarding this situation,” the statement said. “The district asks that parents and students be aware of their surroundings and that they report any concerning activity.”