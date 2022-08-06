First United Methodist Church

About 50 people gathered Tuesday for an informational meeting at the First United Methodist Church of Temple to discuss the church changing denominations from its parent entity, the United Methodist Church, to the Global Methodist Church.

 Christian Betancourt/Telegram

First United Methodist Church of Temple members voted more than 90% in favor of disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church and join the Global Methodist Church.

