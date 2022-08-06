First United Methodist Church of Temple members voted more than 90% in favor of disaffiliating from the United Methodist Church and join the Global Methodist Church.
“I was praying that it would be approved, but it was a very high percentage,” senior Pastor Tom Robbins said of the Wednesday night vote. “I praise God that it went that way. It really was a tremendous celebration when the church came together and had that vote. There was a wonderful spirit in the sanctuary.”
The church has until Nov. 1 to change its signage and official name, Robbins said. However, an official release will be voted on sooner at the UMC annual conference in Fort Worth.
“That vote would be where the United Methodist Church releases these churches … that decided to go Global,” he said.
The release would allow the church to gain ownership of its assets and transfer to the new denomination.
“We have quite a work to do — the trustees do, with regards of incorporation and transferring over,” he said. “As far as what is taught here. That already mirrors exactly what the Global Methodist Church theologically believes, which is why we made this decision.”
The Temple church will change its name to something that reflects its new denomination.
“We’ll have to remove the ‘United’ from our name,” said Robbins. “We will need to determine exactly what we’re going to call ourselves. Our trustees are going to meet Tuesday night, and that is one of the issues on the agenda. They’ll propose a name to our administrative council. They will vote on that.”
The local sanctuary joins thousands of churches in the nation doing so, according to Global Methodist Church Transitional Connectional Officer Keith Boyette.
“Most of these churches have indicated their intention to align with the Global Methodist Church,” he said. “For approximately 12 to 18 months, the Global Methodist Church will be a church in transition as it prepares for its convening general conference. During the transitional period, the Global Methodist Church will operate under the Transitional Book of Doctrines and Discipline.”
The change in denomination, Robbins said, was in part due to theological differences that have plagued the church for many years and have been debated within the organization for decades.
“The orthodox and the progressives have come together to agree on something they called the protocol,” he said. “That allows churches to leave the denomination, and each side would bless the other. That’s called the graceful exit.”
The exit was supposed to be offered as early as 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference kept getting pushed back, eventually setting a date for 2024.
“In April this year, a conservative group of clergy leading congregations within the United Methodist Church announced that they would launch on May 1st, 2022, the new Global Methodist Church,” Boyette said. “The announcement of the launch of the Global Methodist Church has created an urgency for clergy and congregations to discern disaffiliation, which we are now experiencing.”
Vance Morton, director of communications and IT for the Central Texas Conference of United Methodist Church, said he hoped no church would leave their denomination but would support any decision taken.
“We are stronger together — even in the midst of some very challenging differences,” He said. “These are our family and friends with whom we’ve laughed, cried, and worked in and for our communities and our world, and any separation is and will be painful. However, if and when any of the churches prayerfully discern that their missional journey lies along another path, we will support them, pray for them and do all we can to support their decision.”
Robbins said the few that opposed the move would continue to be welcomed to worship at the church.
“They’re part of this congregation,” he said. “They will be loved and treated with honor and respect just like everybody else. None of that will change.”