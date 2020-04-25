The UnIncluded Club is used to challenges. However, the coronavirus pandemic, and the accompanying social distancing and stay-at-home requirement, has provided a new set of obstacles.
The UnIncluded Club actively works to ensure the youths of the community learn the values and skills they need to become positive and productive members of society. Its goal is to grow and move forward so Temple children can achieve their fullest potential and dreams.
Under normal circumstances, club members work together on projects. They help grow and manage the microgreens the group sells.
This a project that began years ago with the club selling its nutritionally packed greens to restaurants. Now Nathan Watts keeps up with the tasks at the UnIncluded Club’s Urban Farm in downtown Temple. One pound bags of microgreens salad mix are sold 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday for $20 at the farm, 11 N. Sixth St.
One new project, a farmer’s market, initially was scheduled for May, but it has been rescheduled for the first weekend in June. If necessary, it will be pushed back further, Doree Collins, UnIncluded Club executive director, said.
The market will be on the corner of North Sixth Street and Central Avenue. The planners want local farmers, crafters, artists and food vendors to participate by renting a booth for $25.
“Farmers markets are listed as essential businesses, but we want to be responsible about keeping the vendors and those who attend safe,” Collins said. “We’ll see what the first of June looks like and go from there.”
One of the UnIncluded Club’s goals is to serve the community. The club has been sending 50 salads to Baylor Scott & White each week.
Last month it gave away 50 pounds of food to people in the community, she said.
Collins said the club is trying to get a food truck to expand the group’s income and visibility.
“We have a Realtor who is helping us, with a percentage of each sale coming back to the UnIncluded Club,” Collins said.
Collins is applying for grants to fund the truck.
“We do whatever we have to do to get ahead,” she said.
Collins said that as soon as she heard about the small business loans the government is using to help businesses retain employees, she applied.
“I haven’t heard anything back,” she said.
Collins said she knows she can’t rely on the government for funding and is hoping the community will continue its support.
First Baptist Church Temple recently gave the UnIncluded Club $5,000.
“I feel so blessed for people to recognize the work we’re doing,” Collins said.
The club participants are putting in two gardens for two families in the community.
“I’m noticing that our kids are not going outside while doing online learning, and I’m trying to come up with projects,” Collins said. “I’m trying to get them active and I’m concerned about that. They gain weight and get depressed, and are eating all the wrong food.”