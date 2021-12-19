The recent holidays have been a struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Traveling and gatherings were curtailed last year; this year looks iffy, too, as the virus mutates itself though the Greek alphabet. Nevertheless, national surveys indicate 85% of Americans this year say they will celebrate the holiday, with only one in 10 indicating they have other plans.
Some things never change — such as certain jobs require working through the holidays. Sure, the minister has to show up for Christmas services; medical professionals, firefighters, police and emergency personnel stand ready at their usual posts. Also working through the holidays are hospitality workers, food servers, hotel housekeeping staff and news media. Military personnel remain on a constant state of readiness — just in case.
For all of them, we are eternally grateful.
Working during the holidays, no matter what, always has been a bummer — especially for those in health care professions.
By the early 1900s, Temple had two nurse-training schools — Scott & White, chartered in 1904, and King’s Daughters, begun in 1905. Enrollment in both schools steadily increased throughout the century.
The growth of Texas nurse training schools was not surprising. Turn-of-the-century hospitals capitalized on women’s limited career choices. Teaching children and nursing were considered the only two “respectable” jobs for women.
Although the two Temple hospitals hired male attendants for men patients, they were considered unsuitable for nursing careers.
To promote the idea of a training school for women, the president of the Texas Medical Association in 1881, speaking in Waco, noted that “some male nurses are nuisances and drink up all the wine and stimulants furnished for the sick.”
So, the task of attending patients in early years was considered “women’s work.”
The typical woman who entered training at Scott & White between 1904 and 1927 was undoubtedly exceptional. She probably had no more than eight years of formal education, which was average for women at the time. Nevertheless, a nursing student had to have command of arithmetic and English grammar.
Nursing students for both hospitals lived in dorms next to the hospitals, rotating their lives around classes, practicums and caring for patients. A common misconception of that time was a good nurse was “unlucky in love.” Although even Florence Nightingale herself rejected that notion, all women who entered training knew their personal lives took second place to the lives on the hospital floor.
That’s why the holidays always seemed so dismal to student nurses.
A 1976 history of Scott & White’s nursing program, “66 Years Remembered” edited by the school’s two directors, Anna Laura Cole (1909-1995) and Laverne Gallman (1924-2013), described students’ yuletide angst: “Christmas was always a sad and a glad time of the year. Students were usually given two days off during the holiday season, but they had to take the time in shifts; therefore, some of them were always in the dormitory.”
Generally, these student nurses were young women, many of whom had never left home before. She was at least 18, older than the average student in Texas, and not older than 25. She was probably reared on a farm or in a rural town with a population of less than 5,000.
Temple was probably among the largest cities she had ever seen in her life.
“Being away from home at Christmas for the first time was a painful experience,” according to “66 Years Remembered.” “Therefore, some students seemed always to have extenuating circumstances in order that they could get prime time.”
One anecdote overheard in the nursing dorm: “What do you mean you have nothing to do? There is Dorothy and Edward Pace’s Christmas Dance and Mr. Lee’s Grocery.”
Administrators of both hospitals tried to ease the pain of being away for the holidays with food and other enticements. “Those students who spent the holidays in Temple were showered with choice morsels to eat from the patients. Also, for many years the hospital put a goodie-filled stocking for each student on the Christmas tree. Businessmen were thoughtful, too. They often gave students tickets to the picture show,” according to “66 Years Remembered.”
The students also made the best of the situation with music. “The students who remained in the dormitory got up early on Christmas morning and went through the hall of the hospital singing Christmas carols. Their journey ended in the dining room, where they had a candlelight breakfast,” the school’s history related.
Being hospitalized created even worse emotions for patients, but hard times often brought out the best in Bell County.
In December 1943, hundreds of cedars and evergreens covering the sage-coated rills of western Bell and Coryell counties were cut down to decorate Camp Hood buildings. Mistletoe and other greenery abounding on the reservation festooned every nook and cranny during World War II. For the special Christmas dinner in 1943, cooks prepared 3,500 turkeys throughout the day.
The nation played Santa Claus to the wounded soldiers at McCloskey General Army Hospital during World War II. Casualties from Texas’ 36th Division and Oklahoma’s 45th Division were among the 3,000 recovering soldiers. Girl Scouts in Duluth, Minn., sent 3,000 miniature tray favors made of tiny birch logs and red candles tied with red bows.
The Texas town of Caldwell also was a large contributor, despite its small population.
Caldwell’s National Guard in the 36th Division suffered heavy casualties in Italy. Burleson County residents shipped a truckload of holly and yaupon to decorate the wards.