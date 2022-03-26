Following months of caution related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Temple unit of the NAACP will once again start holding in-person meetings starting Monday.
Bennie Walsh, president of the organization, said last week that the group’s monthly meetings would return starting this month. The meetings are normally held on the fourth Monday of every month, with the group meeting over Zoom during the pandemic.
“When the pandemic came, we just stopped having in-person meetings,” Walsh said. “We are just now going back.”
The March meeting will take place at a new time, 6-7 p.m., in the old historical Temple Public Library building at 101 N. Main St.
Prior to the public meeting, the group’s executive committee will meet 5:15-6 p.m. in the same location.
The new meeting time is an hour earlier than previously held.
Walsh said the group had held meetings in the building, which is owned by the city, for about two years prior to the pandemic.
Group officials encourage anyone who is interested in attending the main meeting, or any held in the future, to do so.