Registering to vote for the first time can be confusing. There are all sorts of dates and requirements that must be remembered. And you have to know where to go to register.
Elli Abel, a Temple High School senior, experienced that confusion when she realized she had a month to register to vote once school started in early September.
She thought to herself, “Wow. I’m an IB student and a senior, I didn’t know this. What are the chances that all of my classmates who can vote also knew this?”
So she decided to take on voter registration for a community service project required in the International Baccalaureate program. The project is nonpartisan and is aimed to inform students about how to register to vote, how to inform themselves about the candidates and where to find basic information about elections.
While the upcoming Nov. 3 election, which features the high-profile presidential race, was the main impetus behind Elli’s project, she said she really wants to focus on informing her fellow students about state and local elections.
“I think our generation is very aware of our global and national issues because of social media,” Elli said. “I don’t think they realize the extent to which local elections also affect our daily lives.”
Laura Betik, a deputy voter registrar who teaches AP and IB English to juniors at Temple High, is helping Elli with her project.
“I just really felt the need to make it more of a student-forward approach because obviously the kids respond better when it’s their peers,” Betik said. “We’ve had a pretty good amount of kids register.”
So far, 10 students have stopped by Betik’s class to register to vote. Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election.
“It’s still so early in the year,” the teacher said. “A lot of kids are telling me, ‘I want to. I’m going to come to you when I do turn 18.’ But they’re just not going to be in time for this election, which is fine. Them wanting to do it in the first place is encouraging.”
At Belton High School, government and economics teacher Tommy Hood has helped more than 20 students register to vote. He said that number would typically be about 50 to 60, but the COVID-19 pandemic has limited the number of students on campus.
Hood has been helping his students — and even teachers new to the Belton Independent School District and Bell County — sign up to vote for more than a decade. He has boxes of voter registration cards for students and teachers.
“I’m kind of the campus registrar, so to speak, for voting,” Hood said. “Around the first day of school, we talk about the voter registration card. I show them I have them. I talk to them about if they’re 17 and 10 months, they can go ahead and register and mail it in so they can be eligible for the election in November. I show them how to do it, look at it and give them out to whoever wants them.”
‘It was easy’
Senior Weslee Baker, 18, registered to vote through Hood.
“He was like, ‘Are you 18?’ I was like, ‘Yes sir.’ Then he gave me a (voter registration card) and I just filled it out and turned it in and got all ready to go,” Weslee said. “It was easy.”
Ethan Rodriguez, a senior at Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, registered to vote by using the Texas Secretary of State’s informal application and mailed it to the Bell County Elections Department. It took him about 45 minutes.
“I think it’s important to register to vote so you always have that option available to you in case you want to vote without any hassle of filling out forms and potentially missing deadlines to register later on,” Ethan said.
Ethan and Elli are not 18 yet. But will be before Election Day, they said.
New Tech senior Tatum Liles got a voter registration form in the mail on her 18th birthday.
“So I was eager to get it filled out and sent in,” she said. “I think that it is important for me to cast a ballot in this year’s election because this is the first opportunity that I have to vote, it is a privilege to vote, and every vote matters.”
Spectrum of views
All four students said voting in this year’s election is crucial. And they represent a good portion of the spectrum of positions in American politics.
Weslee is supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.
“I love to hunt and I really don’t want my guns taken away,” he said.
Tatum, though, really doesn’t like either of the presidential candidates.
“However with that being said, I am putting my trust in the Republican Party because the Republican Party is more in line with my viewpoints,” she said, pointing to the coronavirus crisis and the nation’s debt as two of her big issues this election.
Elli is casting her ballot for former Vice President Joe Biden.
“I think, from President Trump, we’ve seen a high degree of racism and misogyny,” she said. “As someone who plans on pursuing a high-level career, I want to work in an environment where I’m respected. That’s what it’s about for me.”
Ethan is undecided. He said he’s still narrowing down the list of candidates he plans to support. Ethan plans to cast his vote in favor of candidates who will work for the American people.
“I’ve observed for a while and found that politicians have developed a nasty trait of working for themselves and re-election rather than actively listening and implementing change within our government and society that we need,” he said. “I know who my views align with, I just want to make sure that they will implement good, strong policy instead of pandering and slandering fellow politicians for four years.”
Elli said students are paying attention to politics.
“It’s become so real for them,” she said. “They’ve been affected by health policy, tax policy, their employment, their families — it’s all been affected by the national leaders and trickled down to what happens in their schools. That’s been a really interesting thing to see.”