SALADO — The faithful at First Cedar Valley Baptist Church haven’t missed any Sunday worship services since an EF-3 tornado leveled the building on April 12.
“It was a Tuesday afternoon when the tornado wiped away that church, and we haven’t skipped a Sunday since,” said the Rev. Donnie Jackson, pastor of the church. “The very next Sunday was Easter Sunday, and we had the service right on the slab. I think we had about 280 people.”
Services continued as a tent was erected, allowing the faithful to continue worshiping.
“We had service in the tent for two to three weeks,” Jackson said. “Our builder was building a temporary space for us, and we moved right in.”
For Jackson, the site of worship was irrelevant since he said all he needed was his congregation to honor the Creator.
“The building is not the church,” he said. “The church is the people. When we had a group of people, it didn’t matter if we were outside, if we were under a tree, or whatever. We were going to worship because of the people of the church.”
For three months, the church could not do its monthly singings — a gathering of musicians that praised the Lord through song — until a temporary building was put in place.
“We’ve always had a monthly singing,” Jackson said. “We decided to start it up again.”
The singings usually included hundreds of people but the temporary building seats about 75. On Friday, the tradition was brought back as many faithful gathered to worship.
Killeen resident James Cabrera, a self-taught bass player who worships at the Triple 7 Baptist Fellowship in Ding Dong, made the drive Friday to Salado to praise the Lord with song.
“One day, I was cleaning the church, and they had a bass guitar sitting there,” he said. “I picked it up and taught myself how to play. Now I feel comfortable enough to be part of something. About three or four years ago, we started coming here. I wanted to come to support the church.”
Cabrera hoped the event would attract a good group to have a virtuous jam session.
“I hope we have enough folks out here to make a difference,” he said. “I hope we get a lot of musicians to make a lot of noise to praise the Lord.”
Virtuous jam session
There is no sign-up sheet or program for the event. Instead, musicians walk up to the front of the stage or get called on by Jackson if no one volunteers.
Etta Sharp, a worshipper at the church, did not wait to be called upon. She took out her guitar, and after a short on-the-spot sound check, began to play and sing.
“It feels great to be here,” she said in an interview before the show. “God sends people here. He just does. I’ve been doing the singings for about five years — way before that tornado ripped us off of our church building.”
The love for music and the ability to use it to worship was instilled in Sharp by her lineage growing up.
“I’ve been playing since I was 13,” she said. “I’ve been playing for many, many moons. My grandparents praised through music. Momma played the fiddle.”
The tradition at Cedar Valley has been going on for about 35 years on the fourth Friday of the month.
“It’s mostly a get-together for people that love gospel music,” said Jackson. “Sometimes, it can turn into some of the best worship times that you’ve ever seen. When the Holy Spirit is moving, whether in singing or a church service, that’s all that really matters.”
Growing up in the church
Jackson began worshipping at the church in the early 1960s as a teen.
“This is my home church,” he said. “I started leading music here when I was 15 years old. I’m 77 now.”
Life took him away from Salado for some of the time of his life.
“I helped open the first three 7-Eleven stores in Killeen in 1965,” he said. “After we opened the third store, I stayed there as manager. Shortly after, I got my draft notice. I spent two years in the Army.”
Once his service was completed, job opportunities took him to Shreveport, La., Memphis, Tenn., and the Dallas area.
“After we got back to Dallas, my kids were starting school and I decided to come back to Salado so I could raise them the way I was raised,” Jackson said.
Back in Salado, Jackson moved into a family property and opened up a convenience store by Interstate 35 in 1976.
“We owned that for 21 years,” he said. “During that time, I helped build a church called Grace Baptist Church. Then I came back to Cedar Valley to lead music here.”
Rebuilding to reopen
Eventually Jackson took the reins and became pastor of the church that molded him into the man he is today.
“It feels great,” he said. “Wherever God called me to serve, that’s where I wanted to be. But I always had the desire to be where I grew up. I grew up in this church since I was an itty-bitty little boy. It’s very special to pastor your home church.”
On the rolling Central Texas prairie about eight miles from I-35, the country road leading up to the church still shows signs of devastation — toppled trees, flipped cars and empty lots where homes once stood.
The new church, a massive wooden structure, stands out amongst the remaining signs of the tornado as construction continues at its site at 12237 FM 2843.
“We’re hoping to be open around Thanksgiving or Christmas this year,” Jackson said. “It’s been amazing to see what we’ve done already.”