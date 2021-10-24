BELTON — The Alamo Circuit Finals of the National Cutting Horse Association, hosted by the Bell County Cutting Horse Association, closed out three days of competition Sunday at the Equine/ Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Cary Sims, show secretary, said 136 riders competed Friday, 158 on Saturday and 127 on Sunday. Sponsors awarded cash, prizes and youth scholarships Sunday.
There were 25 contestants in the youth division Saturday and Sunday, Sims said.
Brea Collier, 14, a freshman at Bridgeland High School in Cypress, placed seventh Saturday and second Sunday on her mare, Weeping Widow. For placing third in a year-long competition, she won a saddle blanket.
“I showed halter jumpers for seven years,” she said. “I’ve been cutting for four. I changed because it was a different setting and this is what my grandpa did.
“I won my first world title this summer in Fort Worth,” she said. “And I’m working on my second one right now.”
She enters cutting horse events every weekend, she said, and will return to Fort Worth for another finals competition in December.
“I like the family and the people,” she said.
“Never give up” is her advice to others. “It’s such a tough sport. There are so many variables, like when you think you’ve mastered one thing, you realize that there’s more to come.”
Brinley Lippincott, 16, a neighbor of Collier’s, is a junior at the same high school. She won the senior youth championship on Desires Rolex, a gelding. She was awarded a $1,000 scholarship, jacket, buckle and horse blanket.
She’s been riding since she was 4, she said. She won senior youth reserve champion in Fort Worth this summer.
“You make lots of friends,” she said of the cutting horse circuit. “You make so many memories of people, and it’s a real fun sport.”
Riley Farris, 15, of Midway, a freshman at Madisonville High School, rode Play Purr View RG in the senior youth division. She won reserve champion and received a buckle. She’s been riding for about seven years.
“I like the whole community, just the competitiveness and the adrenaline of it,” she said. “I show pretty much every weekend and practice every week.”
Her advice to newcomers: “Cutting is an extremely humbling sport, so don’t get too down about it when you have a bad run.”
Lena White, 11, of College Station, who has won here in Belton and at other places, warmed up with her mare, LDR, on Saturday. She’s been riding since she was about 3, she said.
“I love it,” she said. “I just have fun. I show horses, and I play tennis and I play golf.”
Her horse is probably smarter than she is, she said.
“Don’t focus on anything else but your horse,” she said. “Timing is important — knowing when to kick, when to sit.”
The American Cutting Horse Association world finals will be Nov. 11-13 in Belton, Sims said. The shows are free and open to the public.