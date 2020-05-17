After two months and more than 630 tons of recyclables being diverted to the city landfill, Temple resumes recycling operations Monday.
Temple city officials announced on May 8 that the city would once again begin its recycling operations Monday after making changes to the recycling transfer facility.
Recycling operations were shut down on March 19 after concerns about keeping facility workers safe from COVID-19.
To protect workers, the city implemented new health and safety procedures along with making changes to the facility itself.
“The city’s curbside recycling program is a service we are proud to provide for residents,” Public Works Director Don Bond said in a statement May 8. “We are happy we were able to find a way to resume this service while still maintaining proper safety precautions.”
The city will reopen its Recycle Drop Off Center No. 1, 3015 Bullseye Lane, Monday after it had been shut down at the same time as the recycling transfer facility.
Recycle Drop-off Center No. 2, 602 Jack Baskin Drive, has remained open as the only location residents could drop off their recycling.
Residents with questions can call the city’s Solid Waste Department at 254-298-5725.