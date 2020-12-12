Registrations for a Temple drive-through dinner for seniors next week was stopped early by the city after reaching the capacity for meals ahead expectations.
The city had planned on keeping registration for its Senior Christmas Dinner open until Friday, but reached its capacity of meals Wednesday. The dinner is an annual event held by the city, geared toward helping those ages 50 and older have a meal.
City spokesman Cody Weems said the event, held at Sammons Community Center, will be a drive-through event instead of a traditional sit-down meal to encourage social distancing.
“We were happy to see that this event has been well received by the public,” Weems said. “We had 375 meals available and were able to fill all of our registrations as of Wednesday.”
The drive-through event will take place 4:30-7 p.m. Fridayat the community center, 2220 W. Ave. D in Temple. Attendees will receive designated times to pick up their meals.
Weems said the meals this year include a turkey dinner with stuffing, additional trimmings and pie, with each plate having a cost of $5.
Weems said the city has implemented various measures to help prevent contact between those picking up their meals, staff and other attendees. In addition to requiring masks, organizers have staggered out when each meal pickup is to avoid too many attendees gathering at the same time.
“After checking in, guests will be directed to the Sammons Community Center parking lot and will be asked to remain in their vehicle during meal pick up,” Weems said. “Guests will be asked to open the trunk of their vehicle, and event staff will place the meal(s) inside. This will limit person-to-person contact.”
VFW meal
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 1820 in Temple will hold a holiday meal Saturday with ham, turkey and all of the fixings.
The meal will be both free and open to the public 2-6 p.m. at its building in Temple, 3302 Airport Road. The post will be letting attendees have the meals at the post or take them to-go, with tables socially distanced and masks encouraged.
Canteen Manager Dacia Lane said that while the meal is mainly meant for veterans, they want everyone in the community to know that meals are available to them if needed.